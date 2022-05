CLAIM: A compilation of screenshots shows that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has tweeted identical messages after 12 mass shootings in the U.S. from 2012 to 2022. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The image begins with a real message Cruz tweeted following Tuesday’s shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, but the following 11 tweets have been fabricated to look like he used the exact same message with a different city name each time. A search of Cruz’s active Twitter accounts, web archives and a database of deleted tweets, shows he did not repeatedly tweet the same message.

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO