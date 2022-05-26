ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor extends executive orders to ease financial burden on Georgians

By From staff reports
Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Thursday to alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. Special Photo

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Thursday to alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to inflation and to renew efforts to address supply chain issues. In Executive Order 05.26.22.02, Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales ahead of Memorial Day weekend. He also renewed the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions via Executive Order 05.26.22.01. Both orders will be effective through July 14.

“I’m going to respond to record-high inflation and continuing supply chain issues by empowering Georgians to keep their money in their own pockets while we keep goods flowing,” Kemp said in a news release. “Politicians in Washington, D.C. who ran on promises to unite the nation are failing us, and I will not tolerate this on behalf of Georgians who have entrusted me to fight for them. While we continue to do what we can on the state level to ease the burden at the gas pump, in the grocery store, and elsewhere, I will also continue to urge those on the federal level to change these failing policies, work toward greater energy independence for the country, and get our economy back to full operation.”

“As the nation grapples with inflation and record-breaking prices at the gas pump, Georgians are feeling the impact each day,” Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said. “As we combat the failures of Washington and continue working to build a more stable future for our state, I commend Gov. Kemp for extending this critical temporary tax suspension and returning hard-earned dollars back to Georgians.”

Since the temporary suspension was implemented, Georgia’s average gas price has been among the lowest in the nation and remains roughly 45 cents below the national average for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

