KOLR10 News

One person is in custody after an investigation at Iceman Jewelers building

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police took someone into custody for trespassing Thursday afternoon after an hours-long investigation.

Police were called to the Iceman Jewelers building on South Glenstone Avenue near Seminole Street, where they believed an intruder was hiding in the basement.

West Plains Police release the identities of the three fatal crash victims

The business is closed, the owner told Ozarksfirst that he retired several months ago and the business was closed. We are working to find out whether there was jewelry in the building.

Police said someone was taken into custody just after noon on Thursday after an encounter with a K9 officer.

Bystanders said the man who was detained had said he was looking for a place to sleep in the basement.

Thursday afternoon’s incident was the second break-in at the building in 12 hours.

This story is developing. We will continue to update as we learn more.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

