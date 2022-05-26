OSDH warns of Salmonella outbreak from Jif peanut butter products

Jif recall A Jif peanut butter recall was expanded to include more of the brand's products. OSDH is now warning of a Salmonella outbreak linked to the infected products.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) warns of a Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a Salmonella outbreak on May 21, linked to Jif peanut butter that was sold at stores nationwide.

The recall includes several products of creamy, crunchy and natural peanut butter. The lot numbers included in the recall include 1274425 through 2140425, with “425″ at the end of the first seven numbers.

OSDH advises to throw any recalled peanut butter products away, and wash surfaces and containers that may have touched it using hot, soapy water.

If you or someone in your household ate recalled peanut butter, the OSDH says to monitor for symptoms of Salmonella that include:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees

Diarrhea persists for more than three days without improving

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramping

Dehydration

Salmonella symptoms like diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps usually start six hours to six days after ingesting Salmonella bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. But some people, including young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

OSDH encourages anyone experiencing symptoms to call their healthcare provider.

OSDH says to mitigate spreading, those exhibiting symptoms should use diligent hand washing protocols, avoid public areas until 24 hours after symptoms have stopped, and avoid handling food.

To report a food complaint, contact the Oklahoma FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator at 855-630-2112 or submit online.

