Portland, OR

A Cross-Cut of Portland's Best Butcher Shops

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur city has long been known as a destination for charcuterie, offal, and assorted carnivorous delights. But here in 2022, things have gone pure maximalist: a slate of new openings sit alongside decades-old favorites, meaning that Portland’s chopping block positively runneth over with a surfeit of outstanding butcher shops, farm to...

naturalresourcereport.com

Safron growing in Oregon?

A former skateboarder descended from Cherokee and Grand Ronde grandmothers grows the world’s most expensive spice in a community northwest of Portland. Tanya Golden of North Plains set up Golden Tradition Saffron in 2018 two 30-foot-by-95-foot greenhouses on her parents’ property, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. She obtained grants from the Native American Youth Association Microenterprise Program and the US Department of Agriculture. She also took out a loan, which she has since paid off with proceeds from the harvest of the yellow spice, known as red gold because of its high cost per ounce.
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Where to Grab a Bite After an Oregon Hike

After enduring months of damp gloom, Portlanders greet each spring with uncommon fervor, and those of us with even the mildest outdoorsy streak head for the trails — at least until floating season arrives a few weeks later. Venturing into the mountains for a weekend hike and looking for a casual bite on the way back a bit more interesting than golden arches drive-through? Look no further than our list here, with convenient hike-pairing suggestions.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue

A Portland couple who camped south of Three-Fingered Jack in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area Friday night lost the trail as heavy snowfall moved in during their departure Saturday, prompting a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue effort that took about 10 hours. The post Portland couple gets lost on Mt. Jefferson Wilderness camping trip; Jefferson Co. SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
charlottenews.net

Strange, Panther-Like Creature Prowls the Gorge

Local business seeks additional accounts of the Ebony Ape Cat. An artist's rendition of the Ebony Ape Cat. This content is sponsored by Margie's Outdoor Store.By Cole Goodwin. Realtors warn their clients that they may encounter an "indescribable black creature" while visiting remote properties in Snowden. A driver in Klickitat canyon spots a hulking black beast with a long tail lurking near roadside homesteads at dawn. Rumors have swirled in Trout Lake for close to three decades about a family of sable-colored, mutated cougars. These paranormal reports received at Margie's Outdoor Store all seem to be describing the same thing, a beast that is being called the Ebony Ape Cat.
Channel 6000

Oregon keeps wind, rain, clouds around to finish the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sometimes the end of May can bring in a warm and dry start to the Rose Festival activities, and other years, it may be rain. This time around, we are battling the rain for the early days of CityFair and the full Memorial Day weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
hh-today.com

The old Oregon Electric depot: Keeping track

Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
ALBANY, OR
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

6 top-rated hikes on the North Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heading to the Oregon Coast this Memorial Day weekend? Despite the rainy forecast, there there are still great hikes to be had along Oregon’s North Coast. Check out some of Google’s top-rated hiking trails from just north of Lincoln City to the mouth of the Columbia River. Oswald West State Park […]
The Oregonian

Toxic hemlock is deadly to humans, animals. Do not compost it: Ask an expert

Gardening season is underway and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Is Old Town Dying?

This story first appeared in the March 16, 1981, issue of Willamette Week. Walk down Northwest 2nd Avenue, past the boarded-up Pomona Hotel, the For Lease signs on Couch Street Gallery, the vacant storefront on the corner of Couch, the empty shops in Space 117. In Collector’s Cabinet, owner Lee Sprague is typing a letter in a store empty except for a host of petrified beetles. They’re for sale. In The Nor’wester Bookshop, Phil Hubert tamps his pipe and fiddles with the volume on the radio in his quiet shop. Across the street, at the end of the day, the till doesn’t even hit $100, and another shop owner walks home mulling over what it would be like to take a part-time job, or to start wholesaling, or to move into Clackamas Town Center. Because it feels as if Old Town is shutting down for good.
PORTLAND, OR

