Pathways Readies for 'Viva Las Vegas' Fundraising Gala

“RISING VOICES: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters” is on view in the West Wing Galleries from 17 May until 12 August 2022. “THE BENNETT PRIZE, created in 2018, awards $50,000 to a woman artist to create her own solo exhibition of figurative realist paintings, which then travels the country. The Prize propels the careers of women painters who have not yet realized full professional recognition, empowering new artists and those who have painted for many years. The Prize expands opportunities for the public, who may not be familiar with figurative realist painting, to learn more about the creative vision of talented women painters in this increasingly popular genre.” -- https://thebennettprize.org/

