Pathways Readies for 'Viva Las Vegas' Fundraising Gala

By Renata Stiehl
NewsChannel 36
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, NY (WENY) -- Pathways, Inc. is preparing for biggest annual fundraiser of the year. This year's theme is 'Viva Las Vegas!' and is being held on June 11th at the Corning Museum of Glass from 6:30 to 9:30PM....

www.weny.com

owegopennysaver.com

Golfers challenged during annual Chamber event

On May 20, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held their 18th Annual Golf Tournament and Clambake at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego. With about two-dozen teams comprised of local business members signed up for the event, the weather couldn’t have been better. Under cloudy skies and extremely...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

RISING VOICES: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters

“RISING VOICES: The Bennett Prize for Women Figurative Realist Painters” is on view in the West Wing Galleries from 17 May until 12 August 2022. “THE BENNETT PRIZE, created in 2018, awards $50,000 to a woman artist to create her own solo exhibition of figurative realist paintings, which then travels the country. The Prize propels the careers of women painters who have not yet realized full professional recognition, empowering new artists and those who have painted for many years. The Prize expands opportunities for the public, who may not be familiar with figurative realist painting, to learn more about the creative vision of talented women painters in this increasingly popular genre.” -- https://thebennettprize.org/
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Keuka Spring offers free concerts, Wine Club events

KEUKA LAKE — Join Keuka Spring Vineyards for special tastings and events scheduled for 2022. See more information or purchase tickets if required at www.keukaspringwinery.com. Spring Solo Series: Enjoy live music by solo performers on our patio overlooking Keuka Lake. Events are free of charge to attend. Make sure...
PENN YAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning American Legion Holds Annual Memorial Day Remembrance

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Corning American Legion held their annual remembrance recognition of Memorial Day. The Legion holds events twice a year commemorating those who have served our country. Russell Miller, the Post Commander of the Corning American Legion Post 746 says that the lesson from today is that...
CORNING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Artists Showcase at the Vestal Artisan Market

Local artists and creators showcased their recent work at the Vestal Artisan Market. At the Vestal Farmers Market in front of the public library, over 25 vendors set up tents showcasing all of their talents and latest creations to the community. Many of the vendors sold products consisting of woodwork, pottery, homemade creations, and more.
VESTAL, NY
NewsChannel 36

Horseheads Holds Annual Memorial Day Parade

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The annual Horseheads Memorial day parade returned this year after a two year absence due to COVID. Local police and fire departments participated along with the Horseheads High School marching band. The parade ended at the Horseheads American Legion on Old Ithaca Road. Chuck Muller from...
HORSEHEADS, NY
NewsChannel 36

Foodies in Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Spm Empanadas, tasty, new food truck, set up camp in Eldridge Park for local foodies in Elmira. Owner Jhonatan Montero said his menu includes authentic Dominican favorites. Montero is overjoyed to be sharing some of his favorites from his homeland, the Dominican Republic. “For the idea...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

John W. Jones, a local American hero honored on Memorial Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A memorial day ceremony took place honoring a local American Hero in Elmira. Organizers and supporters of The John W. Jones Museum paid tribute to the life and legacy of Jones. The celebration took place at Jones' grave at the Elmira National Woodlawn Cemetery. Jones was enslaved...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira holds Memorial Day Parade

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A host of parades were held to observe Memorial Day, including the annual parade in Elmira. Hundreds of spectators gathered to watch fire trucks, police cars, marching bands, community organizations and military outfits march along the route. Visitors say it's important to honor those who died while serving our country.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Unveiled in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was unveiled to the Elmira community this Memorial Day Weekend honoring thousands of families nationwide. Dozens gathered at Pulaski Park Sunday morning to unveil the 8-foot-tall, 15-foot-wide monument. The monument honors families with loved ones in the U.S. Military who did not return from combat. For about a year, Jim Hackett worked with the City of Elmira to bring the monument to Elmira, raising roughly $60,000 in their efforts.
ELMIRA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

See The Upstate NY Town That Is The Birthplace of Memorial Day

Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
NewsChannel 36

Eldridge Park Opening Day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Eldridge Park is back for its summer season. The celebration kicked off with the annual riderless carousel ride. President of the Eldridge Park Carousel Preservation Society, Bob Kamarik, said this will be the biggest and best season yet. “We always start it with a rider-less carousel,...
ithaca.com

Local author sets book in Chemung County

Local author Chris Sherwood is set to release his newest book, titled “In Times Of Trouble: Aftermath,” his second novel. The book is a continuation of his first book, “In Times Of Trouble,” which was published in June 2020. The series is a post-apocalyptic story set...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Mind the Sun: Recognizing Skin Cancer Awareness Month

SAYRE, PA. (WENY) -- Summer is right around the corner, and while many long for those sunny days, it is important to be aware of the UV index at all times. With May being Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Marion Tamesis, a dermatologist at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, shares the risk factors of skin cancer, and how you can prevent it.
SAYRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Chemung Co. Vietnam Veteran Inducted into NYS Veterans Hall of Fame

ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- A local Vietnam veteran from Chemung County has received a high honor from the New York State Senate. Dennis Wolfe, Sr. was inducted into the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame by Senator Tom O'Mara. Wolfe was drafted into the Army in 1966, and served with the 1st Air Cavalry Division as a helicopter crew chief. He was deployed to Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, and fought during the Tet Offensive.
FingerLakes1.com

A look into life at Ithaca’s EcoVillage

A turn onto Rachel Carson Way in the Town of Ithaca leads to a community unlike any other in the Finger Lakes. The charm of EcoVillage presents itself at once. To your left is a field of giant solar panels and a berry garden near Frog neighborhood. To your right, the newly developed Tree neighborhood with its modern architecture. Directly ahead is Song neighborhood, where residents put their own spin on untreated wood homes.
WHEC TV-10

Fairport family remembers their 'ballerina girl'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Fairport family is remembering ballerina Colleen Buckley after she was shot and killed by her husband in Arizona on May 20. They've asked us to call her by her maiden name. The Buckley family shared personal stories with News10NBCs Stephanie Duprey. The family is...
FAIRPORT, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Nine Humans & Nine Dogs Displaced in Two Binghamton Fires

Binghamton fire investigators are looking into the cause of two residential fires over the weekend that, in all, displaced nine people and nine dogs. Officials say a fire at the corner of Pleasant Avenue and Truesdale Street on the North Side at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28 kept firefighters on the scene for seven hours.

Comments / 0

