ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OC Beach Patrol Captain celebrates 50 years

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY, Md. – A member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol will...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Katie Cherrix

Five Bars and Nightclubs for Singles in Ocean City, Maryland

If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.
WMDT.com

Del. teacher recognized as GEM nominee

MILTON, Del. – Milton Elementary teacher Jackie Wager is being recognized as the GEM nominee. Jackie is making Cape Henlopen and all of Delmarva proud with her hard work. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILTON, DE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Go Camping Near Ocean City, Maryland This Summer

Roasting marshmallows over a campfireLeon Contreras on Unsplash. Whether you are glamping in an RV or roughing it in a tent, there are several campgrounds near Ocean City, MD that offer everything you need to have a fun, relaxing camping trip. Here are a few of the best campgrounds near Ocean City you can enjoy this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguarding#Oc Beach Patrol
WMDT.com

Movies on the River a success in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury’s first Movies on the River night was a hit last week. The next installment is scheduled in three weeks and will feature a showing of Hairspray. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes skippers to compete in Annapolis to Bermuda Race

Three Lewes Yacht Club skippers and their crews will compete in one of the longest ocean races on the East Coast. Nick Carter, Hattie Warwick-Smith and Oskar Sandursky will take part in the 753-mile Annapolis to Bermuda Ocean Race, which starts in Annapolis Friday, June 3. In addition, there is...
Cape Gazette

Microtel by Wyndham in Milford celebrates first anniversary

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Millsboro hosting Summer Craft Fair

MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro will host its Summer Craft Fair this weekend. Visitors can expect the East Coast Garden Center to be packed with over 40 vendors and a variety of food options. The event is scheduled for Saturday. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Wicomico Co.

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Wicomico County last week. We’re told the Show Me $1,000,000 ticket was sold at Goose Creek #03, 24948 Ocean Gateway, in Mardela Springs. The player claimed the winning prize last week.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
US News and World Report

Cat Reunited With Owner After 16 Years Makes National News

ODESSA, Del. (AP) — He’s graced the pages of newspapers. Been spotlighted on local TV stations. The internet has also shared the story of how Ritz the cat reunited with his owner after 16 years of wandering anomalously through Delaware. But the limelight hasn’t fazed the gray tabby,...
ODESSA, DE
delawarepublic.org

2022 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1; residents should prepare now

Delawareans should start preparing now for what could be a busy hurricane season. The six-month-long Atlantic hurricane season gets underway next week on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. And the National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts 14 to 21 storms this year, which could grow large enough to be named. Delaware...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Nine SU students receive Fulbright Award

SALISBURY, Md. – Nine Salisbury University students and alumni have earned the prestigious U.S. Fulbright Student award. We’re told it’s actually a record at the school. The Fulbright is America’s Flagship International Exchange Program and is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

“They’re hungry for entertainment:” Poseidon festival celebrates all things water life, provides tips for coastal emergencies

BETHANY BEACH, Del. – “Make it a weekend long celebration and a kickoff to the summer,” Town of Bethany Beach Events Director Julia Malewski said. Poseidon is the name and water life the game, as the Poseidon Festival filled the boardwalk in Bethany Beach this holiday weekend. It’s a free, family-oriented event that celebrates the sea. “It’s been great and the town is always sure that it’s safe for everybody and go out of our way to prepare,” Malewski said.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Beebe offering COVID-19 booster clinic for children ages 5 to 11

LEWES, Del. – Beebe Medical Group has announced a COVID-19 booster clinic for children ages 5 to 11. The clinic will be held this Saturday, June 4th, at the Primary Care Cape Henlopen office. The event is by appointment only, and those attending should bring the child’s COVID-19 vaccination card, guardian’s ID, and insurance card.
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy