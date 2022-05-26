ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Lincoln Hill Farms unveils summer concert season

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLH9S_0frLelKP00

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua concert venue Lincoln Hill Farms announced its summer concert series lineup in a release Thursday.

Tickets for shows can be found here . Concert goers can also enjoy the nearly 100-acre farm.

The series kicks off with two local bands: cover group The Skycoasters pay the farm May 28, and then bluegrass quintet Dirty Blanket throws down June 4. Other upcoming events include a Fathers Day event on June 19, a July 4th celebration, and BrewFest 2022 on August 13.

Featured events:

Steel Pulse with special guest Collie Buddz – July 2

UK legends with a forty-year legacy, Steel Pulse are reggae revolutionaries that define the magnificent power and beauty of reggae music and remain a powerhouse on stages around the globe. Steel Pulse demonstrates the endless possibilities that come from breaking down the walls of systemic greed. The band’s twelfth studio production, titled “Mass Manipulation,” reflects four decades committed to bettering mankind through music. Steel Pulse continues to be revolutionary in engaging controversial topics of racial injustice and human rights on a global scale. Their musical stance and conceptualizations are as potent and relevant today as they were at the beginning of their career.

Railroad Earth – July 28

For more than two decades, the celebrated New Jersey septet have chronicled the twists and turns of their journey through eloquent songcraft, bluegrass soul and rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Between selling out hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Railroad Earth launched the longstanding annual Hangtown Music Festival in Placerville, CA, and Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival in Ozark, AR—both running for more than a decade.

Trevor Hall – Aug. 9

Hall’s music is a blend of roots and folk with touches of electronic elements filled with a deep love of Eastern Mysticism. Having been on numerous pilgrimages to India, Hall has sold out the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado as a headliner, and completed a series of sold-out international tours with artists such as Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Franti, John Butler Trio, Matisyahu and Brett Dennen. Hall uses a palette of genres that span folk, roots-rock, indie and electronic, all with a consistent wash of authentic far-Eastern influence.

MATISYAHU – Aug. 17

Reggae singer, rapper, beatboxer, and alternative rock musician, Matisyahu is known for blending spiritual themes with reggae, rock and hip-hop beatboxing sounds. Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten and enthrall and expand the audience’s sense of possibility. On his eponymous new album, the Grammy Award-nominated performer shares his most autobiographical work to date, merging that personal revelation with a shapeshifting collision of reggae and hip-hop and boldly inventive pop.

Andy Frasco and the U.N. – Aug. 19

Andy Frasco has been on the road since he was 19 with his band Andy Frasco & the U.N., playing over 250 shows per year, and after more than a decade on the musical grind, he’s finally finding himself. The culmination of his efforts is “Wash, Rinse, Repeat,” which dropped on April 8 via his own label, Fun Machine Records. Written across the country with members of Dashboard Confessional, 3oh!3, Doom Flamingo, AWOLnation and more, the record is a portrait of Frasco as a musician—and a man. “Wash, Rinse, Repeat” stands as Frasco’s most complete, mature effort yet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Memorial Day hits the beach: Local parks ‘awash’ with crowds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This was the first Memorial Day in two years– that many are saying feels like a true return to normal: the parades, the bar-be-ques, and togetherness. Even with higher costs all around, the public it seemed– just wanted to get out. Martin Paz and his buddies were playing frisbee– they haven’t […]
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wicked Weather Wednesday In New York State

The first day of June will be a stormy one in Western New York. Following one of the warmest and nicest Memorial Days in the area, a string of storms will come our way. The weather over the last few days has been nice and HOT! But we can't complain. As the final days of school are coming to a close, we have been dealing with so much rain! Many people are having a hard time mowing their lawns or getting their landscaping done. The good news? There is a dry stretch and a cooler stretch of weather that is also moving in!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Colorado State
City
Canandaigua, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Entertainment
chronicle-express.com

Keuka Spring offers free concerts, Wine Club events

KEUKA LAKE — Join Keuka Spring Vineyards for special tastings and events scheduled for 2022. See more information or purchase tickets if required at www.keukaspringwinery.com. Spring Solo Series: Enjoy live music by solo performers on our patio overlooking Keuka Lake. Events are free of charge to attend. Make sure...
PENN YAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Cliff
Person
Brett Dennen
Person
Ziggy Marley
Person
Michael Franti
Person
Matisyahu
96.1 The Eagle

See The Upstate NY Town That Is The Birthplace of Memorial Day

Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
WATERLOO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester falcon couple works together to feed babies

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Falcon Cam has shared photos showing the Peregrine Falcon couple on the Times Square Building working together to feed their three babies. Neander, the father of the baby falcons, can be seen bringing back pieces of meat in his beak for his partner, Nova, to give to their offspring. A post from Falcon Cam said that Nova is the only one feeding the babies but Neander is often in the nesting box during mealtime and "watches intently". Once the falcons are older, Nova may allow their father a turn to feed them.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Reggae Music#Music Hall#Concert#Lincoln Hill Farms#Skycoasters
WHEC TV-10

Holiday headaches in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A holiday travel headache. For the fourth straight day, thousands of flights all across the nation were either delayed or canceled. However, most people flying into the Rochester area experienced very little, to almost no traveling issues throughout the day. News10NBC spent some time at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Memorial Day at the beach

CHARLOTTE, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Memorial Day heat brought hundreds of people out to Ontario Beach Park Monday. Some people said today was the busiest they've seen it since the pandemic started. While some were gathered in large groups and mingling, others said they made sure to social distance.
Syracuse.com

Grandma Brown’s update: Central NY heads into another summer without its favorite baked beans

Mexico, N.Y. -- Backyard barbecues will be missing a Central New York favorite once again this Memorial Day: Grandma Brown’s Baked Beans. The company that made the baked beans in the Oswego County village of Mexico for more than 80 years halted production early in the coronavirus pandemic. And Sandra Brown, the granddaughter of company founder Lulu Brown, says she doesn’t know when -- or if -- it will restart.
MEXICO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Third baby falcon has hatched

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Another baby falcon egg has hatched on top of the Times Square Building's nesting box.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
websterontheweb.com

Photos from Webster’s Memorial Day celebration

I can’t remember when we’ve had a more beautiful day for our Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony. It was as if Mother Nature was also happy to see the parade again after its two-year hiatus. As in previous years, the parade participants started gathering around 9 a.m....
WEBSTER, NY
localsyr.com

Richard Gere helps father celebrate birthday in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — World famous actor and Central New York Native Richard Gere was in town this past weekend to help his father celebrate his 100th birthday. Gere, who was spotted at Pastabilities Sunday, graduated from North Syracuse High School (now Cicero-North Syracuse High School) in 1967. “Richard Gere came...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy