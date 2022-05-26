Lincoln Hill Farms unveils summer concert season

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Canandaigua concert venue Lincoln Hill Farms announced its summer concert series lineup in a release Thursday.

Tickets for shows can be found here . Concert goers can also enjoy the nearly 100-acre farm.

The series kicks off with two local bands: cover group The Skycoasters pay the farm May 28, and then bluegrass quintet Dirty Blanket throws down June 4. Other upcoming events include a Fathers Day event on June 19, a July 4th celebration, and BrewFest 2022 on August 13.

Featured events:

Steel Pulse with special guest Collie Buddz – July 2

UK legends with a forty-year legacy, Steel Pulse are reggae revolutionaries that define the magnificent power and beauty of reggae music and remain a powerhouse on stages around the globe. Steel Pulse demonstrates the endless possibilities that come from breaking down the walls of systemic greed. The band’s twelfth studio production, titled “Mass Manipulation,” reflects four decades committed to bettering mankind through music. Steel Pulse continues to be revolutionary in engaging controversial topics of racial injustice and human rights on a global scale. Their musical stance and conceptualizations are as potent and relevant today as they were at the beginning of their career.

Railroad Earth – July 28

For more than two decades, the celebrated New Jersey septet have chronicled the twists and turns of their journey through eloquent songcraft, bluegrass soul and rock ‘n’ roll spirit. Between selling out hallowed venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, Railroad Earth launched the longstanding annual Hangtown Music Festival in Placerville, CA, and Hillberry: The Harvest Moon Festival in Ozark, AR—both running for more than a decade.

Trevor Hall – Aug. 9

Hall’s music is a blend of roots and folk with touches of electronic elements filled with a deep love of Eastern Mysticism. Having been on numerous pilgrimages to India, Hall has sold out the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado as a headliner, and completed a series of sold-out international tours with artists such as Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Franti, John Butler Trio, Matisyahu and Brett Dennen. Hall uses a palette of genres that span folk, roots-rock, indie and electronic, all with a consistent wash of authentic far-Eastern influence.

MATISYAHU – Aug. 17

Reggae singer, rapper, beatboxer, and alternative rock musician, Matisyahu is known for blending spiritual themes with reggae, rock and hip-hop beatboxing sounds. Like only the most gifted storytellers, Matisyahu spins the rare kind of stories that simultaneously enlighten and enthrall and expand the audience’s sense of possibility. On his eponymous new album, the Grammy Award-nominated performer shares his most autobiographical work to date, merging that personal revelation with a shapeshifting collision of reggae and hip-hop and boldly inventive pop.

Andy Frasco and the U.N. – Aug. 19

Andy Frasco has been on the road since he was 19 with his band Andy Frasco & the U.N., playing over 250 shows per year, and after more than a decade on the musical grind, he’s finally finding himself. The culmination of his efforts is “Wash, Rinse, Repeat,” which dropped on April 8 via his own label, Fun Machine Records. Written across the country with members of Dashboard Confessional, 3oh!3, Doom Flamingo, AWOLnation and more, the record is a portrait of Frasco as a musician—and a man. “Wash, Rinse, Repeat” stands as Frasco’s most complete, mature effort yet.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.