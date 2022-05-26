ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arbor Vitae, WI

Deadly Arbor Vitae crash, ballot drop boxes, and supporting a healthy community

By Katie Thoresen
 4 days ago

One person died in a car crash near Arbor Vitae. Mental health experts advise...

Boys and Girls Club of the Northwoods expands with new teen center in Antigo

When the pandemic hit two years ago, the Boys and Girls Club of the Northwoods shut down entirely. But since then, participation in the program has been climbing. “We made it through the pandemic, and then we saw our attendance just starting to skyrocket,” says Angel Zimmerman, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northwoods.
ANTIGO, WI
Lincoln County puts out urgent call to find home for 3 teenage girls

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County Social Services is hoping to keep three teenage girls who need a home, together. The Lincoln County Health Department shared on its Facebook page, Social Services is in urgent need of the right person to open their hearts and home to become a licensed foster home for the placement of three teenage girls who are without a parent or guardian.
District, police investigate 'perceived threat' made against Birchwood school

BIRCHWOOD, WI-- School officials are clarifying details about a threat made against the Birchwood school in Washburn County, Wisconsin. The district Superintendent, Gayle Luebke said the “perceived threat” was made against the school Friday, May 20. She said a video was posted on social media by a student....
Arbor Vitae, WI
Wisconsin State
Arbor Vitae, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
3 Awesome Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
WISCONSIN STATE
Illinois man dies in Arbor Vitae crash

An Illinois man died in the car crash in Arbor Vitae Wednesday afternoon. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office released his name Friday. Police say Ryan Tackette, 23, from Oswego, Illinois was a passenger. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the crash at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday.
ARBOR VITAE, WI
Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 26, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties with high community levels, down from 18

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
Former Marshfield Municipal Clerk Appears in Court

The former Marshfield Municipal Clerk appeared in Wood County Court. Susan Carlson has been charged for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars in fines and citation payments and funneling them into her own personal accounts, instead of passing them on to the city's finance office. Many of those funds came in the form of cash payments. The thefts are believed to have happened over a five year period between 2015 and late 2020. Carlson retired from the clerk of courts position in 2021. The case came to light after her replacement found irregularities in the city's books, sparking a year-long investigation.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Omro man with felony arrest warrants found hiding in Wolf River

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Officers found a man with felony warrants out for his arrest hiding in a river Sunday. Menominee Tribal Police said the incident began May 27 when they helped the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office with a possible domestic violence case at the War Bonnet Bar and Grill in Keshena. Before officers arrived, a 46-year-old man from Omro with active felony warrants for his arrest fled the scene. A deputy located his camper on State Highway 55 but did not find the suspect.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
1 dead in Minocqua-area crash

One person died Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash north of Minocqua, according to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 4 p.m. on Hwy. 70 at Marsh View Lane in the town of Arbor Vitae. Police say the driver of pickup pulling a loaded trailer collided with another vehicle, prompting a closure of the roadway for several hours.
WAUSAU, WI
Northern Wisconsin man charged with stealing timber from National Forest

(WFRV) – A man from Bayfield County is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a specific type of timber from a National Forest. According to officials, 40-year-old Jerod Hecimovich is charged with stealing, injuring and knowingly cutting/removing live oak timber from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. The forest is located in Bayfield County.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
One dead following Vilas County accident

EAGLE RIVER - One person is dead, following a two-vehicle crash in Vilas County. The accident happened Wednesday evening in the town of Arbor Vitae. The Vilas County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call just before 4:00 PM. The crash happened near the intersection of Highway 70 West and Marsh...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
One dead in Vilas County Crash

One person died after a crash near Arbor Vitae Wednesday. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office got a call about the crash at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday. It happened on highway 70 near the intersection with Marsh View Lane in the Town of Arbor Vitae. A vehicle headed east collided with...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE POLK RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
DCE senior earns first place in furniture competition

D.C. Everest Senior High School senior Jonathon Juedes recently earned first place in the furniture division at Northcentral Technical College’s Wood Technology Center of Excellence Woodworking Competition held at NTC’s Antigo Campus. Juedes’ handcrafted dresser also earned him the Best in Show award. As a result, he earned...
WESTON, WI

