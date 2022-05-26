Deadly Arbor Vitae crash, ballot drop boxes, and supporting a healthy community

The former Marshfield Municipal Clerk appeared in Wood County Court. Susan Carlson has been charged for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars in fines and citation payments and funneling them into her own personal accounts, instead of passing them on to the city's finance office. Many of those funds came in the form of cash payments. The thefts are believed to have happened over a five year period between 2015 and late 2020. Carlson retired from the clerk of courts position in 2021. The case came to light after her replacement found irregularities in the city's books, sparking a year-long investigation.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO