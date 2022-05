LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department reported that one man is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting early Sunday on SW Happiness Lane. At approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded and located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Lifesaving measures were attempted by officers and taken over by emergency service personnel, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

LAKE CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO