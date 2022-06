OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers are scheduled to return to the Capitol in two weeks after Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed parts of the state budget. The legislative session ended last week, and the governor said he and Oklahomans were left out of the conversation when it came to the $9.8 billion state budget. Stitt vetoed parts of the budget, saying he wanted to work on it during a special session.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO