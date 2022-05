As has been the case in previous seasons, right wing was a position that the Boston Bruins could have used an upgrade with at the trade deadline back in March. Things got so bad this season that coach Bruce Cassidy had to move Jake DeBrusk to his off-wing in late February on the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. To his credit, DeBrusk played well, but top-six right wing at the deadline would have supplied the Bruins with only depth, but more secondary scoring.

