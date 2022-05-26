ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Several Del. beach access points closed due to erosion

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that several Delaware State Park drive and walk-on crossings will be closed Memorial Day weekend due to widespread erosion along the coastline. The erosion stems from a...

www.wmdt.com

WDEL 1150AM

Delaware state parks ready for busy summer

Delaware State Parks officials say they're expecting a record number of visitors this summer, as people look to be outdoors. They're already coming off a record year in 2021 - seeing a 31% increase in annual passes, and this year's pass sale has so far surpassed last year's number. Visitation...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware obtains another $12 million for ocean dredging projects

Delaware is in line to receive another $12 million dollars from the federal government for beach replenishment projects starting in the fall. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2022 Work Plan lists three separate areas they plan to spend money on Delaware's coastline in the fall, with projects determined before the storm early in May which shrunk the coastline especially between Dewey and South Bethany.
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Learn some Delaware history at these 4 programs in June

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of June 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to this link for additional information and reservation instructions. Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022 Separation Day. Celebration marking ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Oyster farming in Delaware is complicated issue

Oyster farming in Delaware could bring major benefits to the beaches, but there are barriers holding it back. As demand for seafood rises, the number of oyster farmers in Delaware is shrinking. Oyster farmers say they are facing a number of challenges including difficulty getting their oysters to market and...
Cape Gazette

Renovated Georgetown home offers safe sober living

An affordable housing shortage is especially difficult for people whose personal history may leave them out of consideration for available units. This fuels a homelessness crisis that feeds into a cycle of drug and alcohol relapse, and criminal activity. According to the Delaware Criminal Justice Council, the state's three-year recidivism...
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Memorial Day services planned in Delaware

Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country. A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State officials distribute reusable bags ahead of total plastic bag ban

State officials distributed more than 2,000 reusable shopping bags at stores in Dover and Wilmington Friday in advance of Delaware’s total ban on plastic bags this summer. In 2019 the General Assembly banned single use plastic bags statewide, but allowed retailers to provide thicker plastic bags designed to be reused.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

DE bag ban expansion starts July 1

DELAWARE – Starting July 1st, Delaware is expanding it’s plastic bag ban law. The expansion means that means you will no longer be able use plastic film carryout bags, which are essentially a thicker plastic bag. The new law also expands the ban to all retail stores in the first state.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

New Castle County moves into the high risk zone for Covid-19

New Castle County moved into the high risk zone for Covid-19, acording to a dashboard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Castle County had been in the moderate (yellow) spread category, with Kent and Sussex in the high risk or red category. The latest uptick in cases...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
New Jersey 101.5

Heading to the beach in NJ? Don’t buy gas here

If you need gas before heading down the shore, fill up before you get on the Garden State Parkway or New Jersey Turnpike. Average gas prices have stabilized, and dropped a bit in New Jersey, to an average of $4.75 per gallon for regular, according to AAA, but you will pay much more than that on the state's toll roads.
fox29.com

Delaware lawmaker suggests mask opponents kill themselves

DOVER, Del. - House leaders in Delaware have chastised a fellow Democrat who suggested that Delawareans who don’t support mask wearing amid an increase in COVID-19 cases but do support gun rights should kill themselves with their guns. But House leaders gave no indication Friday that they want to...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Farm organizations calling out lawmakers for COVID tracking reports

MARYLAND – Maryland farm organizations are calling out legislators to address the lack of tracking COVID cases for poultry, migrant, and seasonal farm and food workers. The Clean Water Action organization tells me that the issue isn’t just about COVID-19, rather if there is another infectious disease outbreak this could get worse.
MARYLAND STATE
US News and World Report

Cat Reunited With Owner After 16 Years Makes National News

ODESSA, Del. (AP) — He’s graced the pages of newspapers. Been spotlighted on local TV stations. The internet has also shared the story of how Ritz the cat reunited with his owner after 16 years of wandering anomalously through Delaware. But the limelight hasn’t fazed the gray tabby,...
ODESSA, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 1 in the New Castle area on Saturday night. On May 28, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Route 1 north of Christiana Road (Route 273). At this time, a 2011 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Route 1 to the right of the Jeep. The Honda changed lanes moving to the left and struck the right side of the Jeep. As a result of the collision, the Jeep was redirected into the guardrail in the median. The Jeep broke through the guardrail and began to overturn while continuing northbound. The Jeep continued to roll over multiple times until coming to a rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of Route 1. The Honda spun while traveling northbound and ultimately came to rest near the median after striking the center concrete wall with its rear bumper.
NEW CASTLE, DE

