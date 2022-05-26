ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFD honors several members with awards

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Fire Department honored several of their members recently with...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Sen. Ben Cardin gets a look at upgrades at the Phillips Packing House

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Maryland Senator Ben Cardin took time Tuesday to see the improvements and upgrades being made at the Phillips Packing House. The project will provide job training, a shared kitchen space, restaurants, and more. Leaders tell us the project is coming a long nicely; it is now being fully enclosed, the first tenant is in place, and they are getting ready to open their atrium this summer for programming. While there’s still more work to be done, leaders tell me the project shows much promise for the future.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WMDT.com

Movies on the River a success in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury’s first Movies on the River night was a hit last week. The next installment is scheduled in three weeks and will feature a showing of Hairspray. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
chestertownspy.org

Spy Report: Digging to Find Caroline County

It must be confessed upfront that the Spy only knew about an archaeological dig taking place in Caroline County this Memorial Day weekend because a cousin had emailed this writer from North Carolina that she was on her way to Denton to participate. It seems like most archaeological fieldwork is...
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Del. teacher recognized as GEM nominee

MILTON, Del. – Milton Elementary teacher Jackie Wager is being recognized as the GEM nominee. Jackie is making Cape Henlopen and all of Delmarva proud with her hard work. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILTON, DE
The Dispatch

Retired Berlin Administrator Appointed Delmar Town Manager

BERLIN – Berlin’s former town administrator has accepted a similar role in Delmar. Jeff Fleetwood, who retired from his position as Berlin’s town administrator in April, last week accepted an offer to serve as town manager of Delmar. “I thoroughly enjoyed my 12 years with the Town...
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

SDARJ scholarship goes to Sussex Central grad

Trinity Nicole Harris of Millsboro has been awarded a Charlotte King Scholarship by the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice. The scholarship is based on demonstrated commitment to racial justice through community involvement. Set to graduate from Sussex Central High School, Harris will attend Delaware Tech in the fall, majoring...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Millsboro hosting Summer Craft Fair

MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro will host its Summer Craft Fair this weekend. Visitors can expect the East Coast Garden Center to be packed with over 40 vendors and a variety of food options. The event is scheduled for Saturday. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILLSBORO, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
foxbaltimore.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Cecil County remains unclaimed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person who played the Maryland lottery in Cecil County will be $1 million dollars richer once they claim their prize. The very valuable lottery ticket was sold on May 21 at the Star Gas Mart on West Main Street in Rising Sun. As of this morning, no one had contacted the Maryland Lottery saying that they were the winner.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Nine SU students receive Fulbright Award

SALISBURY, Md. – Nine Salisbury University students and alumni have earned the prestigious U.S. Fulbright Student award. We’re told it’s actually a record at the school. The Fulbright is America’s Flagship International Exchange Program and is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Memorial Day services planned in Delaware

Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country. A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans...
DELAWARE STATE
fox5dc.com

Man drowns near Sandy Point State Park in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A man drowned in the water near Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis Monday, according to Maryland police. Citizens pulled a man floating in the water near the Sandy Point Shoal Lighthouse into their boat and took him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said Sunday.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WUSA9

Maryland man drowns in Potomac River, police say

Police say a 37-year-old man drowned in the Potomac River Monday evening. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, officers responded after a person went overboard in the Potomac River south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Officials say that the unidentified man jumped from an anchor vessel into the river...
POTOMAC, MD
WMDT.com

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Wicomico Co.

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Wicomico County last week. We’re told the Show Me $1,000,000 ticket was sold at Goose Creek #03, 24948 Ocean Gateway, in Mardela Springs. The player claimed the winning prize last week.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Vacant house fire intentionally set, officials say

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. – A house fire in Dorchester County late last week was intentionally set, according to fire marshals. Officials say they responded to 6066 East New Market Ellwood Road shortly after 4 p.m. Friday for a reported fire in a vacant home. The fire, which was discovered by a passerby, was quickly contained by firefighters with the Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes skippers to compete in Annapolis to Bermuda Race

Three Lewes Yacht Club skippers and their crews will compete in one of the longest ocean races on the East Coast. Nick Carter, Hattie Warwick-Smith and Oskar Sandursky will take part in the 753-mile Annapolis to Bermuda Ocean Race, which starts in Annapolis Friday, June 3. In addition, there is...
LEWES, DE

