SFD honors several members with awards

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Maryland Senator Ben Cardin took time Tuesday to see the improvements and upgrades being made at the Phillips Packing House. The project will provide job training, a shared kitchen space, restaurants, and more. Leaders tell us the project is coming a long nicely; it is now being fully enclosed, the first tenant is in place, and they are getting ready to open their atrium this summer for programming. While there’s still more work to be done, leaders tell me the project shows much promise for the future.

