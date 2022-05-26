The Witcher 4 Creators Share Development Update

Nintendo is all about some free trials – it's got one running right now for Mario Strikers: Battle League – but those trials typically come with strings attached to them. Sometimes those strings involve people having to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to test out a game, and if the trial is for Nintendo Switch Online itself, Nintendo typically restricts those to new users which means that if you've ever had a subscription before, you're ineligible. That's changed this time around, however, with Nintendo offering everybody a seven-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online regardless of this is your first, second, or 100th time subscribing to the service.
