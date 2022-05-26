The Witcher 4 Creators Share Development Update

Spy x Family just animated one of its best Loid and Yor Forger scenes in the anime yet with the final moments from the newest episode! As the debut anime run for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series nears the end of its first slate of episodes, fans have seen how the three members of the Forger family have become adjusted to their new shared secret lives together. But with the establishment of this new status quo also comes some surprising new challenges as each of them now needs to prove that they are not really hiding anything from the outside world.

