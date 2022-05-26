ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Witcher 4 Creators Share Development Update

By Tanner Dedmon
 5 days ago

On top of an already big day for acclaimed franchises like PlayStation's God of War and Horizon games, The Witcher fans got an update from CD Projekt about the next game in the series. The creators of The Witcher games said that The Witcher 4 (it doesn't have a name yet,...

Stranger Things Season 4 Unveils New Netflix Logo

The release of Season 4 – Volume 1 of Stranger Things understandably brought with it a lot of excitement, as fans were given seven extended episodes to further explore the adventures of Hawkins, Indiana and the Upside Down, but the debut of the new episodes also brought with it some big changes for Netflix. Previous seasons and a majority of other Netflix originals open up with a relatively generic Netflix logo, yet in honor of the new season, the opening features a much spookier logo that feels like it's a part of the Upside Down, including ominous creature sounds and booming thunder.
New Frogger Game Announced

Frogger is one of the longest-lasting franchises in all of gaming, and the series is set to return with an all-new game later this week! Launching on Apple Arcade on June 3rd, Konami's Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins is a follow-up to 2019's Frogger in Toy Town. The game will task players with guiding Frogger through more than 100 levels, filled with three-dimensional puzzles and hidden treasures. The game's "fun and friendly" story will revolve around the Salientians, an ancient frog tribe, and Froglets that have begun missing around the world.
Nintendo Switch Owners Get a Rare Freebie

Nintendo is all about some free trials – it's got one running right now for Mario Strikers: Battle League – but those trials typically come with strings attached to them. Sometimes those strings involve people having to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to test out a game, and if the trial is for Nintendo Switch Online itself, Nintendo typically restricts those to new users which means that if you've ever had a subscription before, you're ineligible. That's changed this time around, however, with Nintendo offering everybody a seven-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online regardless of this is your first, second, or 100th time subscribing to the service.
Edens Zero Creator Highlights Rebecca's Gear With New Art

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, is tapping into Rebecca Bluegarden's full Ether Gear look with some special new art shared with fans! As Mashima's current weekly serialization gets closer and closer to its 200th chapter milestone, fans have seen the titular crew going through all sorts of fights and adventures over the course of their travels through space so far. This has pushed each of their relative abilities to a whole new level, and this has been especially true for Rebecca as her Ether Gear has been growing stronger and stronger with each successful fight she overcomes.
PlayStation Boss Teases More Studio Acquisitions

The boss in charge of Sony's PlayStation brand has teased that the company isn't done just yet with acquiring more studios from around the globe. Over the past year or so, Sony has purchased companies like Bluepoint Games, Housemarque, and Bungie to help bolster the lineup of first-party studios that it has. And while Sony has already spent a considerable amount of money on this front, it sounds like it's very much looking to keep snatching up other companies.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
The Number One Movie on Netflix Is Leaving This Week

With Top Gun: Maverick absolutely dominating the box office, fans have been going back to the danger zone and rewatching the original Tom Cruise hit from 1986. The film has been available on Netflix for the past few months and has been on a bit of a tear in the wake of Maverick's release. For the past week or so, Top Gun has been locked into the number one spot on the Netflix Top 10, proving it's still immensely popular amongst movie fans. Unfortunately, Top Gun won't be on Netflix for much longer.
Marvel Fan Creates Custom Blu-ray Covers for Disney+ Shows

One creative Marvel fan has created custom Blu-ray covers for all six of Marvel Studios' Disney+ original shows. Marvel officially kicked off its Disney+ era in 2021 with WandaVision, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, the animated Marvel's What If... ?, Hawkeye, and this year's Moon Knight. All six shows brought something unique to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and can be rewatched again and again on Disney+. However, those loyal fans that rather have physical over digital media will probably find a lot to appreciate with Blu-ray covers custom-made for each individual series.
Fortnite Influencers Receive Mysterious Season 3 Teasers

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is set to come to an end on June 4th, and it looks like Epic Games is starting to build hype for the start of Season 3. At least two Fortnite influencers received images from the publisher on Twitter today. The first of these images was received by YouTuber Alistair "Ali-A" Aiken, while a second image was shared an hour later by Hiper. It's unclear if these images are meant as a teaser for the upcoming "Collision" event, or for the start of the new season. Regardless, the two images have a lot of fans guessing!
Classic PS2 RPG Remaster Announced

Square Enix announced another remaster this week by unveiling Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered, a game which will be out during Winter 2022 but is currently without a specific release date. It'll be released on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile platforms including iOS and Android systems. Square Enix shared a trailer for the game alongside the announcement to show it off as well as some limited info on it for those who aren't familiar with it from its previous releases.
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Teases Series' Timeline Leading to Rogue One

Over the weekend at Star Wars Celebration came our first official look at the Andor TV series, a prequel to Rogue One that's in the works for Disney+ and marked to premiere later this season. Among the details about the show that were announced were both episode count (there will be 24 total episodes across two seasons/volumes) and where it takes place in the Star Wars timeline (five years before Rogue One). Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, we spoke to series showrunner Tony Gilroy about why that specific place in the timeline was ripe for exploring the character and the franchise.
Sony Reveals Plan to End the PS4

Sony has revealed that it's planning to finally wind down the PlayStation 4. First released back in 2013, the PS4 has gone on to become not only one of Sony's most successful consoles but it's also become one of the top-selling video game platforms ever. Despite this, Sony is now looking to sell the PS5 as its primary hardware, which means that the PS4 is naturally coming to an end. Now, thanks to new guidance from Sony, we have an idea of when the PS4 may officially be going away.
Shonen Jump's Next Anime Announced

Shonen Jump is responsible for more fan-favorite anime franchises than we can count with the likes of Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, One Piece, and My Hero Academia only being the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stories that have arrived thanks to the regularly released manga publication. Now, one of the biggest recent manga of Shonen Jump has been confirmed to receive an anime adaptation of its own, with Me & Roboco set to bring its hilarious story to the small screen in the near future.
Pokémon Go Reveals Adventure Week Details

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has pulled back the curtain on the game's Adventure Week festivities, which are set to begin on June 7th at 10 a.m. local time. The event will put a focus on Rock-type and Fossil Pokemon, with a pair of new debuts: Amaura and Tyrunt! Players will not be able to find them in the wild, but the new additions can be obtained by completing Field Research tasks and hatching 7 km Eggs. Naturally, their evolved forms will also appear in the game, Aurorus and Tyrantrum. During the event, players can expect to see the following Pokemon more frequently in the wild:
Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2022

The View from the Peak is already pretty great, but the mountain of entertainment known as Paramount+ is going to be growing even taller in the month of June. Over the weekend, Paramount+ released the full list of movies and TV shows set to be added to its roster of the course of next month. From beloved comedy sequels to new hit shows from Showtime, there's quite a lot to excited about in June.
Spy x Family Just Animated One of Its Best Loid x Yor Scenes Yet

Spy x Family just animated one of its best Loid and Yor Forger scenes in the anime yet with the final moments from the newest episode! As the debut anime run for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series nears the end of its first slate of episodes, fans have seen how the three members of the Forger family have become adjusted to their new shared secret lives together. But with the establishment of this new status quo also comes some surprising new challenges as each of them now needs to prove that they are not really hiding anything from the outside world.
Edens Zero Creator Shares New Look for Elsie With Special Art

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, has shared a cool new look for Elsie Crimson with some special new art shared with fans! Hiro Mashima has become one of the most beloved action manga and anime creators thanks to his previous works like Rave Master and Fairy Tail, and in his spare time has shared even more love for some of his most favorite characters across each series. But his newest work, Edens Zero, is nearing the 200 chapter milestone and has seen the titular crew taking on all sorts of fights across their space adventures through the series so far.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.
The CW's Gotham Knights Trailer is Finally Here and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

The first trailer for The CW's newest DC-inspired live-action series, Gotham Knights, debuted online on Tuesday giving viewers the best look yet at the upcoming series. Set to debut sometime in 2023 as part of the network's 2022-2023 season, the series has piqued the interest of DC fans, particularly with the end of several of The CW's other DC-inspired series — Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi — but now that the trailer is finally here, fans aren't exactly wowed by what they're seeing and have taken to social media to share a range of reactions with many of them not exactly keen on this new series.
Shenmue Creator Announces New Game

Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki and YS Net have announced Air Twister, a new video game coming to Apple Arcade on June 24th. The mobile title is described as a "fantasy endless shooter" where players are tasked with fighting against invaders to save their planet from destruction using homing arrows and a swipe-shooting mechanic. Notably, Suzuki is also known for the classic Sega arcade game Space Harrier, which seems to share a lot of DNA with Air Twister.
