Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu 19-year-old is one of two people being sought after an escape from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville, authorities said. Neither of the 19-year-old male escapees is being named, according to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice. The other person is from Pointe Coupee Parish.

SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO