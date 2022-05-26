Duo charged after assaulting each other, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are both facing charges after police reported they were called to a Patton apartment to find that they had beaten each other up.

On Wednesday, May 25, Patton Borough police were called to the 800 block of 5th Avenue in Patton for a report of a domestic violence situation. They met with 38-year-old Rhonda Craig and 56-year-old Robert Presloid — both of whom had scratches, redness and cuts, according to court documents. Craig also reportedly had bruising.

Presloid told police they had a few drinks at the Eagles club in Patton and left and came back to his home, police noted in the charges. The two began to argue over an inappropriate picture on Craig’s phone, and this is when they started to “beat each other up,” according to Presloid.

Both Presloid and Craig were arrested and taken to the police department for processing. Police noted both of them have had multiple run-ins for domestic violence with Patton Borough Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police.

The duo was each arraigned Thursday morning on one felony count of aggravated assault as well as minor counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats. An unsecured bail of $25,000 was set for both.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Their preliminary hearing is slated for June 28.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.