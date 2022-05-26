ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patton, PA

Duo charged after assaulting each other, police say

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J016K_0frLcULM00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people are both facing charges after police reported they were called to a Patton apartment to find that they had beaten each other up.

On Wednesday, May 25, Patton Borough police were called to the 800 block of 5th Avenue in Patton for a report of a domestic violence situation. They met with 38-year-old Rhonda Craig and 56-year-old Robert Presloid — both of whom had scratches, redness and cuts, according to court documents. Craig also reportedly had bruising.

Another alleged victim comes forward against former Westmont teacher

Presloid told police they had a few drinks at the Eagles club in Patton and left and came back to his home, police noted in the charges. The two began to argue over an inappropriate picture on Craig’s phone, and this is when they started to “beat each other up,” according to Presloid.

Both Presloid and Craig were arrested and taken to the police department for processing. Police noted both of them have had multiple run-ins for domestic violence with Patton Borough Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police.

The duo was each arraigned Thursday morning on one felony count of aggravated assault as well as minor counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats. An unsecured bail of $25,000 was set for both.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Their preliminary hearing is slated for June 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
whlm.com

Arrest Made in I-80 Incident

A Danville area man has been jailed on charges connected to the death of his partner. State police responded to a fight on westbound Interstate 80 early Sunday; they found the body of 35-year-old Julio Cesar Perez of Harrisburg lying in the road, having been struck by passing vehicles. Arrested was Andres Garcia Arce, also 35. Witnesses say the two men were fighting inside their vehicle, and that Perez fled before being struck. Arce is being held on aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges.
DANVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man’s false reports lands him in jail for drug charges

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police said he called 911 for false claims while he had heroin, crack cocaine and a stack of cash on him. On Friday, May 27, around 8:47 p.m., Johnstown police were dispatched to the 600 block of Bedford Street after a caller, later […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Allegedly Posing As ‘Buffy’ Charged With Sending Harassing Text Messages to Woman

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman posing as “Buffy” is in hot water after reportedly sending harassing text messages to a woman on multiple occasions. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on May 25, filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Anisa Louise Pyle in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
FRANKLIN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Patton, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Police File Charges Against Juveniles For ‘Ding Dong Ditching’

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Brookville have charged four juveniles accused of repeatedly “ding dong ditching” in the borough. According to a news release, Brookville Borough Police Department received a phone call about several juveniles ringing doorbells and knocking on doors and then running away in the area of Walnut Street, in Brookville, Jefferson County, on Friday, May 27, around 9:58 p.m.
BROOKVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Simple Assault#Violent Crime#Westmont#Eagles#The Wtaj Newsletter
wesb.com

Police Investigating McKean County Rape

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a report of a rape. Troopers at the Coudersport barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police were contacted on Friday by a Duke Center woman who reported a rape. An investigation determined that the incident appears to have taken place in McKean County. The investigation...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Emporium Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

An Emporium man was arrested on a variety of charges last week. Pennsylvania State Police charged 37-year-old Brandon Paul Catalone with possession of prohibited weapons, resisting arrest and drug offenses. The charges stem from a domestic dispute reported on East 4th Street in Emporium where Catalone allegedly crashed his vehicle...
EMPORIUM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP trooper charged with assault

Harrisburg, Pa. -A Pennsylvania State Police Trooper will find himself on the other side of the law after charges of assault were filed against them for an incident earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver charged with manslaughter for Interstate 80 fatal

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Harrisburg man fleeing an assault on the interstate ran onto the highway and was fatally struck by a utility trailer and two other vehicles, police say. Now his husband is charged with involuntary manslaughter for causing the man's death on Interstate 80 late Saturday night. Here's what State Police say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Wanted: Prisoners walk off during work release in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday. Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Search continues for missing Army vet from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris army vet who reportedly went missing just before Easter. Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was last seen walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m. NEW DETAILS: It’s said that Taurianen has manic […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Driver who crashed into Indiana County school bus suspected of DUI

A man behind the wheel of a sedan that crashed into a school bus Friday in Indiana County was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. State police said no injuries were reported among the driver and 13 students who were aboard the bus when the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 286 in White Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mailman remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 25-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten while on his route over the weekend in Mt. Lebanon and Brookline.Postal worker Charles Schmiedlin was badly beaten with a baseball bat during an unprovoked attack.According to a criminal complaint filed against 43-year-old Matthew Harrison, Schmiedlin was attacked from behind while outside his postal vehicle.The complaint says Schmiedlin's wrist and arms were broken, as well as undergoing significant injuries to his head, back, and his eyes were swollen shut.Pittsburgh Police's SWAT team were called out to take Harrison into custody after he hid inside his home in Brookline.Schmiedlin is recovering and Harrison is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Death of child investigation underway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard. According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Man, Allegedly Points Gun at Him

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing felony charges for allegedly threatening to shoot a man and pointing a gun at him. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Mark Allen Marshall Jr. in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Thursday, May 19.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy