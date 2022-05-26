Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault in the UK



K evin Spacey's house of cards continues to fall apart.

The actor, 62, is being charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men after a review of evidence by the United Kingdom's Metropolitan Police. In addition to the four counts, over actions that allegedly took place from 2005 to 2013, Spacey has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, the Crown Prosecution Service announced Thursday.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

The first man, who is now in his 40s, claimed to have been assaulted by Spacey twice in March 2005, and incidents with the second and third men, both now in their 30s, allegedly occurred in August 2008 and April 2013. All four of the alleged incidents occurred while Spacey was serving as artistic director of the Old Vic Theatre, one of London's most historic theaters, a position he held from 2004 to 2015, according to the Daily Mail .

Spacey has denied all allegations of sexual harassment and assault and is understood to be living in London.

The actor was also accused of sexual assault allegations in 2017 by Anthony Rapp , who claimed Spacey had made sexual advances on him when Rapp attended a party as a teenager. Spacey was fired from his role on Netflix's House of Cards shortly thereafter.

Spacey filed a motion in federal court to have Rapp's lawsuit dismissed in April. He issued a statement apologizing for the advances after Rapp first made his accusations but also said he did not remember the encounter, according to Deadline .

Investigators have not said whether they will bring criminal charges against Spacey in connection to the 2017 accusations.

Spacey was also charged in 2018 with indecent assault stemming from an alleged incident with a teenager on Nantucket in Massachusetts during the summer of 2016. He pleaded not guilty, the charge was later dropped, and the alleged victim in that case also withdrew a civil lawsuit against the actor.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against Spacey regarding two separate sexual assault allegations after the statute of limitations had run out in one case and the second alleged victim, a massage therapist, died. A lawsuit against Spacey involving the massage therapist was also dismissed.

An anonymous man, going by the initials C.D., filed a lawsuit against Spacey in New York last year, alleging the actor sexually abused him in the 1980s when he was 14 and Spacey was 24. Due to C.D.'s inability to disclose his identity publicly, his accusations were dismissed.

CPS has not yet responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.