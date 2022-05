WESTERN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ilion is facing felony charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Deputies were called to Evans Road in the Town of Western for a domestic complaint around 11:30 p.m. on May 28. The female that was at the scene was reportedly transported to the hospital for injuries to her face that were sustained during the domestic dispute.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO