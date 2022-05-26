The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of May 25 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 83.6 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.6% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 46.6% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from COVID Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 24, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Armstrong County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 137 (89 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,922 (15,486 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 531 (344 total deaths)

— 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (38,738 fully vaccinated)

#49. Indiana County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 139 (117 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,180 (17,807 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (358 total deaths)

— 21.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.1% (37,072 fully vaccinated)

#48. Dauphin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 145 (403 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,643 (60,233 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (966 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.9% (169,597 fully vaccinated)

#47. Union County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (68 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,512 (11,910 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 343 (154 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (22,083 fully vaccinated)

#46. Lebanon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (215 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,254 (37,226 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (519 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (74,755 fully vaccinated)

#45. Schuylkill County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 155 (219 new cases, +14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,811 (35,072 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (676 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.9% (83,202 fully vaccinated)

#44. Lancaster County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 156 (853 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,657 (123,647 total cases)

— 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (1,894 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (314,717 fully vaccinated)

#43. Cumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (404 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,586 (52,158 total cases)

— 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (897 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (164,480 fully vaccinated)

#42. Cambria County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (216 new cases, +60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,000 (35,152 total cases)

— 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 563 (733 total deaths)

— 59.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (70,775 fully vaccinated)

#41. Venango County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (87 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,683 (11,493 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (242 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (23,485 fully vaccinated)

#40. Westmoreland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (599 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,389 (81,605 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (1,380 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.1% (199,236 fully vaccinated)

#39. Butler County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (325 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,220 (45,498 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (744 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (117,045 fully vaccinated)

#38. McKean County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 180 (73 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,606 (8,371 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 347 (141 total deaths)

— 1.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (18,304 fully vaccinated)

#37. Clearfield County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 182 (144 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,827 (19,677 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 439 (348 total deaths)

— 24.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (38,847 fully vaccinated)

#36. York County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 188 (845 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,994 (121,217 total cases)

— 19.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (1,505 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (251,770 fully vaccinated)

#35. Centre County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (310 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,370 (36,326 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (352 total deaths)

— 38.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.0% (95,802 fully vaccinated)

#34. Franklin County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 192 (297 new cases, +118% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,441 (40,991 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (696 total deaths)

— 27.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (69,151 fully vaccinated)

#33. Northumberland County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 195 (177 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,703 (23,349 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 591 (537 total deaths)

— 67.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (51,994 fully vaccinated)

#32. Washington County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 196 (405 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,211 (52,152 total cases)

— 11.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (655 total deaths)

— 9.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.1% (128,437 fully vaccinated)

#31. Sullivan County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 198 (12 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,200 (1,104 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (36 total deaths)

— 68.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (3,218 fully vaccinated)

#30. Philadelphia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 203 (3,211 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,374 (322,732 total cases)

— 10.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 323 (5,115 total deaths)

— 8.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.2% (1,063,966 fully vaccinated)

#29. Berks County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 208 (876 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,819 (104,528 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 379 (1,597 total deaths)

— 7.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (246,935 fully vaccinated)

#28. Carbon County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 212 (136 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,434 (16,324 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (294 total deaths)

— 30.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (38,359 fully vaccinated)

#27. Adams County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 214 (220 new cases, +86% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,594 (25,334 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 353 (364 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (52,517 fully vaccinated)

#26. Lycoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 216 (245 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,719 (29,139 total cases)

— 13.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 462 (524 total deaths)

— 31.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.8% (59,814 fully vaccinated)

#25. Potter County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 218 (36 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,920 (3,292 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 557 (92 total deaths)

— 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (6,151 fully vaccinated)

#24. Elk County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 224 (67 new cases, +81% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,273 (7,260 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (101 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (16,628 fully vaccinated)

#23. Cameron County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,709 (832 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 472 (21 total deaths)

— 34.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (2,440 fully vaccinated)

#22. Bucks County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (1,414 new cases, +31% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,360 (127,918 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (1,913 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (401,472 fully vaccinated)

#21. Monroe County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 226 (384 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,473 (38,265 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (525 total deaths)

— 12.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.9% (96,949 fully vaccinated)

#20. Chester County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 233 (1,225 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,323 (96,193 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 222 (1,164 total deaths)

— 36.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (370,292 fully vaccinated)

#19. Wayne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 234 (120 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,599 (10,580 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (172 total deaths)

— 4.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.7% (29,654 fully vaccinated)

#18. Crawford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (201 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,965 (20,281 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (320 total deaths)

— 7.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.3% (40,063 fully vaccinated)

#17. Pike County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 240 (134 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,156 (10,691 total cases)

— 15.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (98 total deaths)

— 50.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (29,070 fully vaccinated)

#16. Lehigh County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (918 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,035 (92,457 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 339 (1,253 total deaths)

— 3.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.9% (261,770 fully vaccinated)

#15. Clinton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 251 (97 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,954 (9,254 total cases)

— 5.8% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (127 total deaths)

— 6.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.4% (17,525 fully vaccinated)

#14. Tioga County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 254 (103 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,628 (8,373 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 475 (193 total deaths)

— 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (17,958 fully vaccinated)

#13. Warren County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 258 (101 new cases, +68% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,410 (7,607 total cases)

— 14.3% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 541 (212 total deaths)

— 53.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (18,220 fully vaccinated)

#12. Susquehanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (105 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,564 (8,293 total cases)

— 9.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (110 total deaths)

— 22.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.0% (16,919 fully vaccinated)

#11. Delaware County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (1,484 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,260 (114,823 total cases)

— 10.5% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (1,875 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (363,016 fully vaccinated)

#10. Montour County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 269 (49 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,705 (4,686 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 510 (93 total deaths)

— 44.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 77.0% (14,036 fully vaccinated)

#9. Montgomery County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (2,337 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,315 (160,491 total cases)

— 14.7% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (2,331 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.0% (548,704 fully vaccinated)

#8. Erie County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (759 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,865 (58,977 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 283 (762 total deaths)

— 19.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (158,580 fully vaccinated)

#7. Luzerne County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 285 (905 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,033 (76,284 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 432 (1,372 total deaths)

— 22.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (199,675 fully vaccinated)

#6. Columbia County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (186 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,109 (15,662 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 380 (247 total deaths)

— 8.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.4% (38,617 fully vaccinated)

#5. Allegheny County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (3,521 new cases, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,610 (274,948 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (3,327 total deaths)

— 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.6% (834,205 fully vaccinated)

#4. Northampton County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (937 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,079 (82,669 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (1,100 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.3% (202,276 fully vaccinated)

#3. Wyoming County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 321 (86 new cases, +76% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,941 (5,343 total cases)

— 11.9% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (106 total deaths)

— 12.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (16,036 fully vaccinated)

#2. Lackawanna County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (735 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,878 (45,872 total cases)

— 3.4% less cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (777 total deaths)

— 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.1% (144,850 fully vaccinated)

#1. Bradford County, PA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 501 (302 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,388 (16,521 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 345 (208 total deaths)

— 2.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Pennsylvania

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (24,104 fully vaccinated)

