10 years prison for woman who pulled knife on store employee

Tiffany Madison mugshot. Background Academy Sports, 1717 S Rangeline. Mugshot courtesy Joplin Police Dept.

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Jasper County Judge sentenced a St. Louis woman to prison for robbing a Joplin store at knifepoint in January of 2021.

Capt William Davis told Joplin News First at the time employees at Academy Sports and Outdoors, 1717 S Rangeline, had witnessed Tiffany Madison, 34, of St. Louis, Mo. shoplifting.

Detectives determined during investigation, Madison, was concealing merchandise in the store and was confronted by an employee.

Capt Davis stated, “Madison then grabbed a knife from the shelf in the store, removed it from the packaging and used it to threaten the employee. Madison then fled the store with the merchandise and the knife.”

According to the police report, officers arrested her after she exited the store.

In March before going to trial she pleaded guilty to Felony Robbery. And this week she was sentenced to 10 years in Missouri Department of Corrections.

Madison signed plea agreement in March 28, 2022: “Defendant appears in person in custody of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and along with attorney, Joseph Collier. The State appears by Taylor Haas, APA. Defendant withdraws the previous plea of not guilty previously entered and enters a plea of guilty. Defendant files a plea agreement. Defendant is sworn. Hearing is held. The Court finds that the Defendant’s plea of guilty is made voluntarily and intelligently and with full understanding of the charges and the consequences of the plea and with the understanding of rights attending a jury trial and the effect of a plea of guilty on those rights. The Court also finds there is a factual basis for the plea. The Court, therefore, accepts the plea of guilty to the charge of Robbery – 1st Degree a class A felony and finds the Defendant guilty thereof. Defendant requests a sentencing assessment report. Court orders sentencing assessment report to be conducted by the Board of Probation and Parole. Report shall be returnable on May 16, 2022. Defendant shall return for sentencing on May 23, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Court defers the acceptance or rejection of the plea agreement. So ordered, Dean G. Dankelson, Circuit Judge.” – 21AO-CR00080-01 – ST V TIFFANY MADISON

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to update stories that we have followed from the beginning. Scroll below to follow our social media and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss a story.

•

QUICK BIT LINKS to MORE JLNews1st:

• Newton Co. wanted on warrants BIT.ly/3Gj2seN

• Car overturns, crash near Love’s BIT.ly/3PIXwEf

• Van Overturns, crash near CJ BIT.ly/3LLKfrw

• Serious crash in Galena, Kan. BIT.ly/38OVgL9

• K9 Bolo 66 lbs cocaine/11 lbs meth BIT.ly/3wKZqeP

• Boom truck overturns near Spurgeon BIT.ly/38dcX6I

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.