MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Railroad and Trolley Museum in downtown Memphis said it is closing up, at least temporarily. In a news release, the museum’s management said they have “been asked to vacate” the space at 545 South Main Street in Central Station, where the museum has been housed for more than a decade. In the release, the museum said “Central Station Hotel needs our space for other purposes, including meeting rooms. We are actively looking for a new location to continue our role as an asset to tourism and education on this important component of Memphis history.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO