Week of May 28, 2022: Feeling anxious about climate anxiety? Lawrence filmmaker and psychologist Stephen Lerner is launching a series of meetings across the state to confront "climate anxiety." Kaye McIntyre visits with Lerner and Professor Dan Wildcat, who kick off the "Step by Step" series June 9th at Haskell Indian Nations University. Also, when the Space Race came to Kansas. It's "To the Stars," the latest episode of "Kansas 1972," produced by Kara Heitz.

