Buckle up and drive safely during Memorial Day weekend

By Talgat Almanov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety reminds people about the importance of safe driving this Memorial Day holiday. Officials suggest to plan ahead for...

RCPD officer shoots woman following high-speed chase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was shot by a Rapid City police officer following a pursuit from North Rapid into Rapid Valley early Tuesday morning. The woman’s name nor her condition has been released at the time this story was posted. “Any time we have a shooting...
RAPID CITY, SD
Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe

DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Colorado has been cancelled after police say two small children and their mother who were believed to have been taken by force were found safe. Police were looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska...
COLORADO STATE
Heavy Rain For Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Heavy rain will impact Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota this evening. Throughout the night, heavy rain is expected for parts of our area, specifically Sheridan and Southern Counties. Tomorrow we are going to see widespread moderate to heavy rain throughout most of the day with areas to the south seeing the heaviest. Up to an inch of rain is possible in Rapid City with some areas to the south seeing potentially up to 3-4 inches. We may continue to see light rain on Tuesday, but the heaviest will have passed by then. Temperatures the next two days will also be a lot cooler with highs in the 50s.
RAPID CITY, SD
State
South Dakota State
See how much land in South Dakota is owned by the federal government

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - (Stacker) - The federal government owns 27.1% of all land in the United States, or 615.3 million of 2.27 billion acres. Federal lands are managed mostly for preservation, recreation, and the development of natural resources. The Bureau of Land Management, a governmental division...
POLITICS
Black Hills National Cemetery prepares for Memorial Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The day before Memorial Day, the Black Hills National Cemetery gets a change. Lines of white headstones get an American Flag placed in front of the grave. The cemetery is a special place for many to be at for Memorial Day. “We got, I think...
FESTIVAL
Moody wins SD NBHA Senior Championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In day two of the SD NBHA Championships, one of South Dakota’s top barrel racers of the last 20 years proved that she’s still one of the best on horseback. Ben Burns has highlights from some of Saturday’s top competitors in the Senior Championships.
RAPID CITY, SD
IHS unveils $700 million to improve tribal water and sanitation systems

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Indian Health Service on Tuesday announced allocation for $700 million from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law to improve tribal water and sanitation systems in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. According to the IHS, this funding will provide 71,000 American Indian and Alaska...
RAPID CITY, SD

