Ithaca to begin search for permanent chief of police

Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO