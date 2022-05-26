Ithaca to begin search for permanent chief of police

CANDOR, N.Y. (WHCU) – A felony identity theft arrest in Candor. New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Ithaca arrested 42-year-old Angela Kemp of Candor last Wednesday. An investigation that began in January found that Kemp allegedly charged thousands of dollars to two different victim’s credit cards....
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lansing. Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Farrell Road around 11:15 PM on May 29th. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The caller reported she was inside...
Police report no suspicious incidents at shopping venues in the Southern Tier region in spite of a couple threats made going into the holiday weekend. Johnson City Police were adding presence to the Wegmans Supermarket on Harry L. Drive after an unsubstantiated online threat warned of a planned shooting at the store over the weekend. Village police posted a caution statement online advising the public of the threat and that the investigation on Friday found no indication of a credible plan to cause harm at the popular grocery store.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County have voted against a pair of proposals. On Thursday, legislators said nay to two efforts involving roof replacements on municipal buildings. One would’ve granted $42,000 to the Village of Marathon. The other would’ve given more than $62,000 to the Town of...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The mask advisory in Tompkins County is still in effect. Despite the CDC’s recent lowering of the county’s community level spread designation to medium, the mask advisory will remain in effect while the health department continues to monitor the data trends. “We want...
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York school district planning to spend the most per student for the 2022-2023 school year is Brookfield in Madison County, state records show. The district plans to spend $37,891 for each student in the coming school year. That’s up 5.9% from the current...
A Binghamton developer is hoping a new restaurant in the historic Lackawanna Train Station will be in operation by the end of summer. Mark Yonaty said the establishment on Lewis Street will be called Station 45 American Chop House. Yonaty has owned the old railroad station property just west of...
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests. Two Cortland men, 27-year-old Kyle Dayton and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy, were pulled over on Route 13 in Cortlandville for traffic violations on Saturday. They were allegedly in possession of 87 glassine envelopes of heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, packaging...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ithaca Police Department dispatch have confirmed a report of shots fired in the 300 block of West State Street in Ithaca around 3:10 p.m. Friday afternoon. The police dispatch has reported that two were transported from the scene in an ambulance and their condition is unknown.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new high for gas prices in Ithaca. The average price for a gallon of regular is four dollars 86 cents. That price is 60 cents higher than a month ago and nearly two dollars more than a year ago. Drivers in Cortland County are paying an average of four dollars 84 cents, and two cents more in Tioga County.
A Southern Tier shopping center was put into lock down Saturday evening for the report of an active shooter. State Police say they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads around 4:15p but determined there were no shots fired or any victims. The mall remained under lock down while State Police, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department, and the Horseheads Police Department cleared the mall.
8:15PM UPDATE: Ithaca police released more information surrounding Friday afternoon's incident. Police say just after 3PM, officers responded to multiple 911 calls of shots fired at the rear parking lot of the Ithaca Fire Department on West State Street. When officers arrived they found two people with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told them the shooter had run into an apartment house a block over, on the 300 block of West Seneca Street.
A drive-by shooting earlier this month in South Carolina left a 6-year old boy dead. The vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting was involved in an accident in Geneva and then located in Palmyra. Ontario County Sheriff Deputies say the boy was shot and killed on May 13th. Wayne...
