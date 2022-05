Dating back to the 1800s it is tradition for a new fire apparatus replacing an older apparatus to be done with a push in ceremony. When a fire department gets a new apparatus, the tradition is to wet it down with water from the old apparatus and push it into its new home. Members of the public are invited to join the members of the North Bannock Fire Department and assist them in a New Fire Truck Push In ceremony this Wednesday, June 1st at 7:00 pm at the North Bannock Fire Station located at 444 E. Chubbuck Road. The North Bannock Fire District was created by the Bannock County Commissioners to provide fire services for unincorporated areas in North Bannock County; specifically on the west bench of Pocatello extending north of Chubbuck and around to Pocatello Creek on the east side of Pocatello. Fire services include fire prevention, suppression, and inspections.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO