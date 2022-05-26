ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Georgia Tech development center expands into Albany

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Jud Savelle Special Photo

ALBANY — Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center, the internationally recognized, state-funded technology business incubator, has expanded its reach into southwest Georgia with the hiring of Albany native Jud Savelle as the new catalyst for ATDC@Albany.

ATDC is a part of Georgia Tech’s Enterprise Innovation Institute, the nation’s largest, most comprehensive, university-based program of entrepreneurship and startup development, business and industry growth, and international outreach. Through the ATDC@ program, the incubator’s expertise and resources are available around the state, with catalysts seeking out tech entrepreneurs in Alpharetta, Athens, Augusta, Forsyth County, Macon, Peachtree Corners, Savannah, and now, Albany.

“Historically, to do a tech startup, being in a large metropolitan area has been a key part of that,” Ben Andrews, ATDC’s statewide program manager, said. “You need access not just to talent, but also resources like law firms and accounting firms that have specialized skills to work with scaling companies. We help make those connections for you, even if you’re not in an area like Atlanta.”

Savelle said he sees lots of potential in Albany for the ATDC.

“We’re agriculture,” he said. “And I think there are a lot of really smart, sharp entrepreneurs here that — given the right tools and resources, and just knowing about the resources that are available to them through Georgia Tech — could really expand on what our community is capable of doing. I just want to be a part of that.”

Savelle, a Georgia Tech graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering, said he also is excited about working for his alma mater. He and his family own Bishop Clean Care, a residential and commercial cleaning and restoration company in Albany.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce is part of the excitement as well.

“ATDC’s expansion to Albany indicates the wealth of innovation and opportunity that exists here for entrepreneurs to launch and grow their companies,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber, said. “We’re thrilled to partner with ATDC and Jud to maximize the impact of this unmatched Georgia Tech resource for our community and our region.”

Savelle and the chamber have been brainstorming on the types of industry that might be a good fit in the area.

“We have a big opportunity with agriculture and AgTech,” Savelle said. “There’s a lot of traction, really nationwide, right now in AgTech. I think my role is to find these companies or these individuals, in any industry, who are eager to solve a problem and use the ATDC through its coaching resources, its educational resources.”

The Advanced Technology Development Center is the state of Georgia’s technology startup incubator. Founded in 1980 by the Georgia General Assembly, which funds it each year, ATDC’s mission is to work with entrepreneurs in Georgia to help them learn, launch, scale, and succeed in the creation of viable, disruptive technology companies. Since its founding, ATDC has grown to become one of the longest-running and most successful university-affiliated incubators in the United States, with its graduate startup companies raising $3 billion in investment financing and generating more than $12 billion in revenue in the state of Georgia.

To learn more, visit atdc.org.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

