ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSDH warns of Salmonella outbreak from Jif peanut butter products

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VGHz_0frLX2zS00
Jif recall A Jif peanut butter recall was expanded to include more of the brand's products. OSDH is now warning of a Salmonella outbreak linked to the infected products.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) warns of a Salmonella outbreak linked to Jif peanut butter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a Salmonella outbreak on May 21, linked to Jif peanut butter that was sold at stores nationwide.

The recall includes several products of creamy, crunchy and natural peanut butter. The lot numbers included in the recall include 1274425 through 2140425, with “425″ at the end of the first seven numbers.

OSDH advises to throw any recalled peanut butter products away, and wash surfaces and containers that may have touched it using hot, soapy water.

Nearly 100 Oklahomans were infected with salmonella in 2021, connected to a shipment of imported onions.

If you or someone in your household ate recalled peanut butter, the OSDH says to monitor for symptoms of Salmonella that include:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees
  • Diarrhea persists for more than three days without improving
  • Bloody diarrhea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal cramping
  • Dehydration

Salmonella symptoms like diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps usually start six hours to six days after ingesting Salmonella bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. But some people, including young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

OSDH encourages anyone experiencing symptoms to call their healthcare provider.

OSDH says to mitigate spreading, those exhibiting symptoms should use diligent hand washing protocols, avoid public areas until 24 hours after symptoms have stopped, and avoid handling food.

To report a food complaint, contact the Oklahoma FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator at 855-630-2112 or submit online.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — In 2013, the first of more than 200 workers who labored to clean up the nation's worst coal ash spill filed a suit against the contractor, blaming Jacobs Engineering for illnesses they believe were caused by exposure to heavy metals and radioactive particles in the ash. Nearly a decade later, not a single case has made it through the court system.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Boat capsizes on Colorado lake; 1 dead, 1 missing, 11 hurt

PUEBLO, Colo. — (AP) — A boat capsized on a Colorado lake Sunday night, leaving one woman dead, 11 people hospitalized and one man missing. Eight adults and five children were on the large, flat boat near a picnic area at Lake Pueblo State Park over the Memorial Day holiday weekend when high winds apparently overturned the boat, authorities told KRDO-TV.
PUEBLO, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week. According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.
TEXAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gas costs more at some California locations than the federal minimum wage

CALIFORNIA — The cost of gas at some California locations is more than the federal minimum wage. Drivers all over the United States are paying record-high prices for gas that seem to be increasing daily. One of the biggest problems, according to CBS News, is that those record highs are not evenly distributed around the country, making some gas prices in California cost more per gallon than the federal minimum hourly wage of $7.25. In California, it’s $14 an hour for minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salmonella Outbreak#Peanut Butter#Bacteria#Cdc#Fox23 News#Oklahomans
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma Historical Society receives $46 million bond to repair, maintain infrastructure

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A total of $46 million is now going towards repairing and maintaining historic infrastructure for The Oklahoma Historical Society. Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt passed House Bill 4099. The bill will issue a bond worth $46 million to address critical deferred maintenance needs for 24 OHS museums and historic sites across the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
64K+
Followers
112K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy