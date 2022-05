It is perversely American to be writing about a very recent mass shooting, still fresh in the minds of Americans, still under investigation, but having to carefully delineate “which” mass shooting one is addressing. The investigation of the “Buffalo mass shooting,” the one associated with the racial manifesto and racial motivation, now includes the possibility that a retired federal agent had a thirty-minute “heads up” or awareness of the impending attack but did nothing. It is stunning that “doing nothing” is also a significant concern in the “Uvalde mass shooting.”

