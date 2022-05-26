ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water World has two new rides for 2022

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — One of America's largest waterparks is opening for a 43rd summer of fun this Memorial Day weekend. Parkgoers will see two new attractions at Water World this summer inside a new Colorado-themed area dubbed "Alpine Springs." Covering seven acres, Alpine Springs features two new...

