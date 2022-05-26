ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hypnotherapist and Failed Politician Who Helped Fuel the Never-Ending Hunt for Election Fraud in Wisconsin

By Wiscommunity Staff
 5 days ago
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Jay Stone grew up in the rough-and-tumble world of Chicago ward politics, the son of a longtime city alderman. But his own forays into politics left him distrustful...

Urban Milwaukee

State Republicans Want More Guns

As a national holiday, Memorial Day is meant to bring us together. Even if we differ on the politics that led our country into the many wars the U.S. has fought over the years, I can appreciate my neighbors who raise a flag, hands on hearts, at the veterans’ memorial at the local park. It’s moving to honor service, sacrifice, the elevation of a higher good over individual self-interest. Despite our differences, we can come together around our shared history and our country’s ideals — that all people are created equal, that, regardless of race, religion or national origin we all belong, together, to this vast, imperfect democracy that aims to uphold liberty and justice for all.
WISCONSIN STATE
State Debate: Ron Johnson and guns sparks today's debate

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is is own worst opponent, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He points out that while he condemns the media, he actually craves press interviews. And he consistently lies to Wisconsin voters, Kaplan adds. Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, points out that the NRA...
Illinois, Wisconsin Named As Two Of The Best States For Millennials

Are we still making fun of millennials or have we finally moved on to giving Gen Z a hard time? Either way, millennials, or technically Generation Y, are the leading generation in buying power and social influence. This group's ages range from the mid-20s to early-40s and have recently overtaken the Baby Boomer generation in 2019, according to WalletHub.
Shouldn’t be playing politics with Wisconsin Elections Commission

First, they created it. Now, they want to kill it. But the Wisconsin Elections Commission is no Frankenstein’s monster. Wisconsin lawmakers created the agency to oversee elections in the state several years ago, replacing the Government Accountability Board, which was comprised of retired judges. The system worked fine, but some claimed some of these retired judges were trying to legislate from the bench, so they settled on the new Wisconsin Elections Commission. In an attempt to be fair, they created the six-person panel comprised of six democrats and six republicans. Which party served as chair would rotate between the two parties. That seems fair. But, sadly, politics has creeped in, and now some are calling for scrapping the very commission they created. Every Republican candidate for Governor wants you to think the elections weren’t fair and that therefore the Wisconsin Elections Commission is to blame. One member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission abruptly retired even though he was poised to become the next chairman. But Dean Knudson says because he refuses to claim Donald Trump won the election in Wisconsin, he was told by party bosses to not serve as chair. So he resigned instead, because of politics, on what is supposed to be an agency overseeing elections without political prejudice. They shouldn’t be playing politics with our elections. A group of retired judges would be able to tell them that.
‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
The State Of Politics: Vos Doing Doors, Faces Challenger

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he is spending 20 or more hours a week “doing doors,” listening to Racine County residents in the 63rd Assembly District that he has represented since 2005. The longest-serving Assembly speaker in Wisconsin history, and the Republican who led the fight for his party’s conservative priorities for the last 10 years, Vos is focusing on retail politics because he faces an Aug. 9 primary challenge from first-time challenger Adam Steen.
'UPFRONT' recap: Gun debate reignites in Wisconsin after Texas school shooting

MILWAUKEE — State Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay) is rebuffing calls for teachers to be armed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas. "I don't think guns belong in schools," Andraca said on WISN’s ‘UPFRONT’ which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "I was a substitute teacher. I'm also a gun owner. I have my concealed carry license, and I don’t know any teachers who think this is a good idea. All this talk of arming schools and fortifying schools, it really distracts from the real problem which is easy access to guns."
3 Awesome Small Towns in Wisconsin

There are plenty of small towns in Wisconsin that are perfect for weekend getaways. A unique blend of history, culture and natural beauty awaits you in these destinations. Since they are spread out across the state, you're sure to find one that fits your needs. Consider Wisconsin's small towns the next time you're planning a getaway. You won't be disappointed.
Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans are a tool of the NRA

Despite recent horrific mass shootings and broad support for meaningful gun reform, Republicans are incapable of supporting any law that limits access to dangerous weapons. Republican lawmakers are more scared of the influence of the NRA in partisan primaries than they are about being out of touch with most Americans.
Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many Wisconsin counties are under an ozone advisory Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources believes the air quality index will become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Milwaukee, Oconto, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha...
WATCH: Wisconsin, Illinois soldiers say goodbyes before deployment

The event was held at the Outagamie Veterans Memorial Building. Here are today's birthdays. First Alert Forecast: Storms today, record breaking heat to follow. As a warm front lifts through, showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Afterward, 90s are possible in many spots on Memorial Day. Lakeside vigil...
Gerrymandering For Personal Gain

The Fitzgerald brothers are back in the same congressional district. It’s a subtle but potentially significant result of the fierce redistricting battle that wrapped in April with a Wisconsin Supreme Court decision giving the GOP significant political victories. The decision affects the political fortunes of two prominent Wisconsin Republicans...
