OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Kyle Huckstorf had a two-run triple and an RBI single, Connor Shultz struck out the side in the eighth to end a Michigan threat and No. 3 seed Iowa eliminated the fifth-seeded Wolverines 7-3 in the first semifinal of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday night.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO