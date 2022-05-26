ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

Livingston County Commission to open bids

By KTTN News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Commission will open bids next week...

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn

Grundy Electric Cooperative announces the retirement of Karen Glenn. Karen joined the Corporate Development Department as the Marketing Coordinator on February 24, 1997. She has been a vital part of many cooperative projects including the creation of local pages for Rural Missouri, assisting with the Annual Meeting, organizing Members Day events, building community relationships, and more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Chillicothe teenager demolishes pickup one mile north of Trenton

A Chillicothe teenager was injured in a rollover accident Thursday night, May 26, one mile north of Trenton. The 17-year-old boy received serious injuries when the northbound pickup began sliding, traveled off the east side of Northwest 22nd Street, struck a ditch, and began overturning, coming to a stop off the country road.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Patsy Anne (McCracken) Hill

Patsy Anne McCracken Hill, 87, died peacefully on May 25, 2022, in Milan, Missouri where she was a resident of Sullivan County Memorial Hospital’s long-term care wing. Patsy was born on October 8, 1934, to Lelia (Burk) and George F. McCracken in Trenton, Missouri. She attended Trenton schools. During high school, Patsy served as the yearbook editor and the president of the Pep Squad. She loved school and learning and graduated from high school in 1952. She attended Trenton Junior College for one year while she worked and saved money so she could pursue her dream of becoming a registered nurse. She earned a scholarship to Saint Luke’s School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from there in 1956.
TRENTON, MO
Two arrested in Grundy County on drug allegations

Two individuals have been arrested in Grundy County after they allegedly possessed methamphetamine at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 44-year-old Tomas Nieves of Saint Joseph was arrested May 27th and 43-year-old Stephanie Ann Critten of Trenton was arrested May 28th. Both have been charged with felonies of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail or correctional center except with prescription, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only for each, and they are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 14th.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responds to fire caused by lightning strike

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire north of Trenton Tuesday morning May 31 caused by a lightning strike. Firefighter Alex Lovell reports no flames or smoke were visible when the fire department arrived at 334 Northwest Eighth Avenue. There was moderate smoke in the attic and a large burn mark on the exterior of the house from the lightning strike.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Laura Nell Johnson

Laura Nell Johnson, age 88, a lifelong resident of Braymer, Missouri, became an Angel and began her eternal life with our Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at 5:45 p.m. with her children by her side. Laura was born the daughter of Rolla and Julia (Davis) Collins on...
BRAYMER, MO
Two from Wright City injured in UTV crash

The Highway Patrol reports two Wright City men sustained moderate injuries as the result of a utility terrain vehicle overturning in Linn County on Sunday night, May 29. The driver, 44-year-old Michael Latorre, and the passenger, 34-year-old Zachary Houska, were taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. The UTV traveled...
LINN COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Stephen Biggerstaff

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Marvin D. “Butch” Miles

Gilman City, MO: Marvin D. “Butch” Miles, 76, Gilman City, MO passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 24, 1945, at Walker Hospital in Bethany, Missouri the son of Forest P. “Buck” and M. Maxine “Blondie” Miles.
GILMAN CITY, MO
Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center to offer free ultrasounds in June

The Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center in Trenton will offer free ultrasounds for pregnant women up to 20 weeks gestation. Appointments are available for June 6th, 8th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 28th, and 29th. The ultrasounds are part of the clinic’s limited obstetrical ultrasound training for medical personnel. They are performed under the supervision of a registered sonographer.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Gerald D. Knight

Gerald D. Knight, 85 of Unionville, MO passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Putnam County Memorial Hospital. Gerald was born January 28, 1937, to Ivan M Knight and Mary B (Shearer) Knight in the West Liberty area of Putnam County. Gerald attended school in Unionville and graduated with the class of 1954. He was a member of Broadlawn Baptist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Putnam County and farmed until ill health forced him into retirement. On September 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Janeine Parrish, and she preceded him in death on April 17, 2022.
UNIONVILLE, MO
Johnson County Golden Ghetto Developers Giving Up On Retail

A surprisingly good bookstore is closing up shop and it seems that this suburban enclave is no longer interested in buying stuff in the real world. The owners described JoCo retail as "impossible in this market" as part of their tax break adjustment . . . In 2015, the Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

