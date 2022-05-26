Livingston County Commission to open bids

Stephen Biggerstaff, age 67, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at his residence. Stephen was born the son of Donald A. and Barbara (Hart) Biggerstaff on October 22, 1954, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1972 Wheeling High School graduate, and a member of the Wheeling Christian Church. Stephen worked for the Donaldson Company for 32 years. He was also a DJ for KCHI for several years where he played “Today’s news and yesterday’s music.” After he retired, he was a special assignments team member for the Kansas City Royals. Stephen was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #710 and he was a friend of Bill who was an active sponsor. He enjoyed all things sports and was a long-time fan of the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

