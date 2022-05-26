York County SC Yorkiepoo dog stolen, killed by pit bulls on video, owner tells sheriff

Deputies in South Carolina are investigating a report alleging a stolen Yorkiepoo dog was killed after it was thrown into a pen of larger dogs.

The dog owner told responding York County Sheriff’s Office deputies her dog was stolen, a sheriff’s office incident report said. The owner told investigators there was a video online that showed her dog being killed by pit bull dogs after it was thrown into the pen, according to the report and other sheriff’s office documents.

The incident was reported Tuesday in rural eastern York County south of Rock Hill near the Catawba River, north of the Chester County line.

Cpl. Johnathan Gilbert of the sheriff’s office said deputies are investigating the allegations that the dog was stolen and later killed. No arrests have been made, Gilbert said.

Yorkiepoo can be small as 3 pounds

A Yorkiepoo dog is a small, mixed-breed dog made up of a cross of a Yorkshire terrier and toy or miniature poodle that can be as small as three pounds and less than 10 inches tall, according to dogtime.com and dailypaws.com .

The stolen dog was valued at $450, the report stated.

The investigation by York County deputies into dog injuries and death is the second in less than a week. A pug dog was reportedly stabbed five times and had to be put down after a home break-in in western York County on May 20, sheriff officials said.

Deputies have not said the cases are linked.