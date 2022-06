After four trips to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last six seasons, the Boston Celtics have finally punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. This is the 22nd trip to the championship round for the glorious franchise and this season was one of the most surprising. For Celtics futures backers the luck of the Irish will pay a hefty penny if Boston is able to win their 18th NBA Championship, as they would be the largest preseason underdogs since 1984.

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO