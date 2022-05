Sixty-one years ago next week, President John F. Kennedy delivered one of the most remarkable nationally-televised addresses in our nation’s history. It was on the occasion of Alabama Gov. George Wallace symbolically blocking the door to two black students at the segregated University of Alabama. Vivian Jones and James Hood had been admitted to the university, which was required by law, but Wallace was trying to keep them out. Some historians believe the event was a key element in the struggle for equal rights for blacks.

MADISON, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO