GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Four people are recovering after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park on Memorial Day. Two swimmers called for help and a human chain was formed by beachgoers. A life ring was used to rescue one swimmer, while the other was saved by the Ottawa County marine deputies along with two people in the chain that were struggling in the water.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO