Tappan Zee High School students pour out of school in protest over gun control

NEW YORK - A high school student in Suffolk County was arrested for threatening to carry out a massive shooting at his school, announced District Attorney Raymond Tierney. The 16-year-old from Bellport High School, whose name was being withheld due to his age, allegedly posted on his "Bellport Scholars" Instagram page that there could be a massive shooting at the school Friday.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO