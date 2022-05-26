ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Pasta La Fata holds private soft launch as grand opening looms

By Adam Goldstein
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

In advance of opening to the general public in early June, Pasta La Fata is hosting an invitation-only soft opening of its brick-and-mortar location in north-central Columbia. Shop owner Michelle La Fata announced Tuesday on Facebook...

www.columbiamissourian.com

wglt.org

How to recycle a 150-foot wind turbine blade? Haul it to Missouri

In the small community of Louisiana, Missouri, it’s not uncommon to see what looks like massive white wings traveling down the road, strapped to flatbed tractor-trailers. Once a bustling commercial port, the historic Mississippi River town 90 miles north of St. Louis has become a hub for an unusual commodity: used wind turbine blades. Shipments from nearly every corner of the U.S. arrive daily at the Veolia North America recycling plant, the last stop for turbine blades at the end of their lifespan.
LOUISIANA, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
themissouritimes.com

Mo Hives looks to pollinate Missouri’s cities

Kansas City— Just a few years ago, Marion Pierson was a pediatrician, and afraid of bees. Today, she’s the founder and director of Mo Hives KC. Mo Hives, which launched in 2020, is a non-profit urban focused organization that will be expanding to Springfield, St. Louis and Jefferson City this summer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

394 Highly Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning and oversized, this new listing boasts the ideal floor plan- perfect for your private Lake retreat, or an income-producing rental. Top of the line interior updates include quartz countertops and luxury vinyl planking throughout, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, and beautiful fixtures. The fresh finishes are enhanced by a flood of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows spanning the entire lakeside wall, displaying captivating main channel views of the 11 mile marker. With 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, and 2 massive exterior decks, this home encapsulates everything perfect for entertaining. Upgraded features don't stop there, with newer roof, septic tank, concrete driveway and brand new garage completing the total package. The gentle lot is magnified by the well-manicured lawn, which proves to be low maintenance with the automatic sprinkler system and ideal exposure of sunlight. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity, that's ready just in time for Summer!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Summer begins for CPS students; library workers vote to form union

Daniel Boone Regional Library workers have voted to unionize, the first library staff union in the state. Cedar Ridge constructed a hammock forest for its students to relax and read in. Columbia Independent School graduated 10 seniors, and Columbia Public School students celebrated their last day of school. Your feedback...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Carrying on his light: Rock Bridge honors Mike Woods with vigil

Hundreds of community members gathered to honor the life of Mike Woods on Monday night at the Rock Bridge High School football field. Former students, co-workers and old friends shared their fond tributes of Woods. Woods, who was the Rock Bridge home-school communicator, was shot and killed at a rest...
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Ha Ha Tonka State Park To Offer Lake Area Concert

The state of Missouri is working to increase tourism at the Lake’s Ha Ha Tonka State Park this summer. Officials say they’re launching a concert series that will feature the Lake Area’s Community Orchestra on Tuesday June the 7th. Park officials say the goal is to get...
Columbia Missourian

Community solar could help with climate goals

To change the trajectory of global warming we have to act soon. That was the takeaway from a climate simulation demonstration hosted by George Lauer and the Citizens Climate Lobby in Jefferson City last week. The simulator software, called En-Road, was developed by MIT to show how global warming can...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony honors fallen military

In recognition of Memorial Day, about 75 people gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the fallen service members of Boone County. Many onlookers at the Boone County Courthouse faced the warm summer day and fished their red, white and blue clothing from their closets to celebrate the holiday and partake in the service.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Audrain County Health Department announces new medical directors

MEXICO — Two physicians from Cornerstone Family Medicine assumed the role of medical directors for the Audrain County Health Department, the department announced on Friday. Drs. Alex Finck and Zack Treat assumed the role at the start of April, taking over from Dr. Simon McKeown, who served in the role since 2013.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Greed, political power and assault rifles are what's wrong in our country

Thursday was the last day of school in Columbia, Missouri, our hometown for over 5O years. We give thanks for all those who have contributed to a successful school year. This includes teachers, principals, counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, grounds supervisors, and parents who have sent children to school ready to learn, and respectful of those around them. These people have barely earned enough to support their families, but they are the bedrock of society.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia residents honor CPS teacher killed over the weekend

COLUMBIA — Students and families from Rock Bridge High School and around Columbia honored the life and legacy of a Columbia Public Schools employee who was shot and killed on Friday in Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Dozens gathered at the vigil Monday night to remember...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for May 28, 2022

Patricia Ann Zielinski, 74, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Sherry Behrman Howell, 47, of Columbia died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bach Yager Funeral Home.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Mexico Police confront two armed men over the weekend

Two Audrain County men require medical treatment after two separate incidents involving weapons in Mexico. The first happened Friday night. The Mexico Department of Public Safety reports they were called to the 4200 block of S. Clark Street around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a man with a knife. Police learned a 46-year-old man entered a business armed with a hunting knife. After repeated requests to leave the business, the man did and was later found walking along Clark Street still holding the knife. Police confronted him in the South Trails Shopping Center parking lot, asking him to drop the knife. The man initially refused so officers used bean-bag rounds to take him into custody. Police report the man was transported to MU Psychiatric Center for evaluation.
MEXICO, MO

