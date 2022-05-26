Reno County deputy receives award

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed this week following an exchanging gunfire with a Wichita SWAT team during a more than 10-hour standoff. Police say 39-year-old Gregorio Merced Banuelos, of Wichita, died following the shootout. Police have said officers were called to a home in west Wichita early Wednesday after reports of a shooting. They found a woman and a child in the front yard, and officers saw a man run into the home holding a gun as other people inside the house left the residence. After nearly 10 hours, SWAT members went into the home, and police say Banuelos and SWAT members exchanged gunfire in the home’s basement. Police say Banuelos was then shot by two SWAT members as he aggressively advanced on other officers.

