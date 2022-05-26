ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County deputy receives award

MANHATTAN — Wednesday, Reno County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Morrell received the Silver Award for Life Saving at the 2022 Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police Valor Banquet held in Manhattan. The award is for an incident in April...

