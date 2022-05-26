ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Phillip Dewayne Williams

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Phillip Dewayne Williams, age 53, passed away on May 20th,...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

James D. Baldwin

MOUNT CARMEL - James D. Baldwin, 78, of Mount Carmel, TN, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Riley Boy officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Those attending are asked to meet at the Mausoleum at 12:50 pm.
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blanard R. Collins

KINGSPORT - Blanard R. Collins, 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital. Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Joan Turner

KINGSPORT - Linda Joan Turner, 75, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born May 15, 1947, in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Wiley and Lula Peak. Linda was a loving and amazing mother who enjoyed...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Barger

KINGSPORT - Nancy Barger, 83, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born to the late Hermie Lee and Edna (Sherfey) Howard. Nancy will forever be remembered as a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Nancy...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Phyllis Cloteen Vicars

KINGSPORT - Phyllis Vicars, 88, of Kingsport, entered into Heaven surrounded by her prayerful and praising family. Phyllis loved her family deeply and protected them with her life. She had a beautiful soul and an infectious personality. Her smile could truly light up a room. Her only priority in life above her family was her Lord. She worshiped him endlessly and always proclaimed God’s name. Our hearts ache in her absence, but we find comfort knowing that she is at peace and waiting on our reunion.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Danny Ray Manis

ROGERSVILLE - Danny Ray Manis, age 73, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Jefferson Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Manis Cemetery with Rev. Doug Gibson officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 A.M.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Don “Pete” Blankenship

Larry Don "Pete" Blankenship (81) passed away May 28, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. After graduating from Sullivan West High School, Pete served his country as a medic in the Army National Guard. He went on to be employed by Eastman Kodak, from which he retired after more than 34 years of service. Pete loved the outdoors and took great pride in tending a garden, mowing the yard and making sure he had flowers in the summer. He enjoyed watching University of Tennessee and local high school sporting events. Pete was a social butterfly and delighted in engaging with friends, old and new. When driving became a challenge for him, he was often chauffeured around town by his dear friend and neighbor Tess Page, who selflessly helped to "watch out" for him.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Thank you for making Kingsport beautiful

Each year from May to September, Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Boehm Landscape Inc. strive to recognize properties that set positive examples for beautification and cleanliness. Keep Kingsport Beautiful has divided the city into territories and has a volunteer for each of these areas pick a winning property each month that...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton remembers on Memorial Day

ELIZABETHTON — Carter Countians who were killed in action in the nation’s wars were remembered at an 11 a.m. ceremony hosted by the Elizabethton-Carter County Veterans War Memorial on Memorial Day. A good-sized crowd gathered around the grounds to observe and remember. One of the most movement parts...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local veterans organizations present Memorial Day ceremony

KINGSPORT — Several local veterans organizations, including the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, participated in a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial on Monday. A local choir, Liberty Celebration, kicked off the event with patriotic music, including “God Bless America” and a Salute to the Armed Forces....
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (May 29-June 4)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The library’s branches will be closed Monday, May 30, in honor of Memorial Day. FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS. • The art program continues at Thomas Memorial on May 31 at 11 a.m....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Julie Caroline Shelton

ROGERSVILLE - Julie Caroline Shelton, 42, went home to be with the Lord on Monday May 23, 2022. A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Johnson – Arrowood Funeral home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor James Adams officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Christian Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:00 PM to go in procession.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Plum festival to return to Johnson City this weekend

JOHNSON CITY — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Blue Plum Festival is set to return this weekend. Festival Director Caroline Abercrombie said she’s excited and a little bit overwhelmed with the festival now less than a week away, but said she’s feeling “very accomplished at this point because we’ve overcome so much.” Abercrombie also said there is an almost entirely new team behind the festival, which has led to “all new creative ideas.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

The Gallery at Barr Photographics will host a spring exhibit in the Corner Gallery titled “Brightening,” a collection of oil paintings by North Carolina artist Patrick M. Turner. The Gallery at Barr Photographics is located at 152 E. Main St., Abingdon, Virginia. “Brightening” will hang and be offered for sale through May 31.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeep lovers gather in Gate City at Jeep Jamboree

GATE CITY — Saturday’s inaugural Gate City Jeep Jamboree brought in scores of Jeeps for the event that included contests and activities for all ages. The jamboree was sponsored by Gate City Frontier, a nonprofit and part of Virginia Main Street, which works to preserve and revitalize historic downtown areas in small towns.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

VA-KY District Fair features Folk Soul Revival

WISE — The VA-KY District Fair kicks off year 109 with music, mullets, horses, Jeeps, the midway and events for all ages June 14-18. “After the pandemic, we’re sure glad to be able to get back to where we’ve been,” said Fair Committee Chair Lawton Mullins. “Our final night concert with Folk Soul Revival is going to be great, and we’ll have some new features like the gaming competition and Jeepalooza. We’re also expanding on Kids Day and Seniors Day this year.”
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Hunter Wright reflects on Kingsport’s role in winning World War II

KINGSPORT — A packed house filled the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce to hear Hunter Wright (Kingsport mayor from 1985-1995) reflect on the city’s role in winning World War II. The fledgling city of industries was only 26 years old with a population of 14,000 extending from Fairview Avenue...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Best Friend Festival back in full swing for 2022

NORTON — “Making Friends in the Mountains” is the theme for this year’s Best Friend Festival in Norton June 5-11. While the festival returned in 2021 after a year’s downtime from the pandemic, Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce President Rick Colley said 2022 will bring the festival back to normal activities and events this summer.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Pippa White brings bold American storytelling to Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH — Prompted by a move to the quiet plains of Nebraska, Pippa White left the busy worlds of theater and television to begin developing her one-woman shows. It was a big shift, but she quickly found that real life held plenty of dramatic possibility. “My little mandate for myself is to stick with that which is true,” she said. “I don’t invent.” In her library’s archives, she has unearthed incredible stories of resilience and heroism that she has quietly brought to life, one story at a time.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

A Review of Local Graduating Classes

Congratulations to Johnson City and Washington County’s 2022 High School graduates!. Johnson City and Washington County schools have a lot to be proud of when it comes to this year’s group of graduates. In total there are about 1,120 students graduating from Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, and Science Hill. Additionally, 18 students graduated from the new Johnson City Virtual Academy and 72 graduated from ETSU’s University School with an unweighted GPA average of 3.423.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

