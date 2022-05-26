Phillip Dewayne Williams

MOUNT CARMEL - James D. Baldwin, 78, of Mount Carmel, TN, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Riley Boy officiating. An Entombment Committal Service will be held 1:00 pm Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Those attending are asked to meet at the Mausoleum at 12:50 pm.
