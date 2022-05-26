ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man shot and killed on birthday, suspect convicted of manslaughter

By Summer Poole
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man in 2019, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office.

Wesley Horton was convicted of manslaughter and menacing for the death of Michael Beasley. Officers said Beasley was out celebrating his birthday with friends when he was shot and killed by Horton outside of a West Mobile bar. Officials said Beasley was an innocent bystander in this crime.

Family and friends of Beasley said he loved racing, Alabama football and Mardi Gras. He was also remembered as being a loving and fun person. The sentencing of Horton is set for June 29th.

