Sacramento school district warns masking requirement may return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento City Unified School District said Wednesday that it may reinstate masking requirements as the number of COVID cases in the area increase.

According to data and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, the community transmission level within Sacramento County is still classified “low,” but is bordering on “medium.”

The school district said a classification of “medium” for the area might result in a change in masking policy, but that if rates in the county were to reach what the CDC classifies as high community transmission, it would trigger an “automatic return to indoor universal masking for students and staff.”

SCUSD said it will send COVID tests home with students before Memorial Day weekend and asked parents to test their children on May 30 and to submit the results online.

The school district said it lifted its universal masking requirement back in April when Sacramento County had just under 37 cases per 100,000 residents.

Currently, CDC data puts the rate at just over 180 cases per 100,000 residents.

