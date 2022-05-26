ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Dr. Stephen Popp, The John Cooper School’s Head of School Elect, Joins Montgomery County Food Bank’s Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Montgomery County Food Bank today announced that Dr.

What to know for Conroe City Council’s June 11 runoff election

The May 7 general election for Conroe City Council resulted in a runoff for City Council Place 3 and municipal judge. The runoff election will be June 11 with early voting available May 31-June 3 and June 6-7, according to the Montgomery County elections website. Harry Hardman. John Hernandez. William…
CONROE, TX
Nearly 3,000 join in Memorial Day salute in Conroe

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With song, prayer, canon fire, pride and remembrance, the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park’s largest crowed ever marked Memorial Day in Conroe. Jimmie C. Edwards III, chairman of the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission announced at the end…
CONROE, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Increases DWI Enforcement for Memorial Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — During this Memorial Day weekend, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area law enforcement agencies, will deploy additional resources to actively target intoxicated drivers. The District Attorney’s Office will provide support by instituting ‘No Refusal’ procedures, which will have nurses, prosecutors, and judges on hand to draw blood and issue search warrants for those suspected of impaired driving. The Sheriff’s Office wants our citizens and guests to have a safe Memorial Day weekend, so before you decide to drink and drive, we encourage you to use a designated driver or a car share service to get you to your destination. Have a safe weekend!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Montgomery County, TX
MAN INJURED AS TRUCK GOES INTO LAKE CONROE

This morning just after 10 am a male was attempting to launch a boat into Lake Conroe near the EZ Boat Storage on FM 1097. The Ford F-150 came out of park and the crank on the trailer hit the male in the head. Montgomery County Precinct 1 C…. Original...
CONROE, TX
CANDLE LIGHT VIGIL IN EMC

Allen Taylor with the Taylor Organization organized a candlelight vigil at the Randall Reed Stadium on Saturday evening. Over fifty people attended including firefighters from both Porter and East Montgomery County Fire Departments. The nam…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/candle-light-vigil-in-emc/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Emotional unveil of George Floyd statue

HOUSTON (KIAH)On the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, the Floyd family joined Mayor Turner and other city officials to unveil the “Conversations with George” statue. The emotional unveil occurred at Tom Bass Regional Park III community center, where the statue will reside. Adrienne Risoni-Som is the artist behind it, and it was donated to Harris County by Dannette Davis of Kay Davis Associates.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Makes Substantial Fentanyl Seizure in New Caney, TX

NEW CANEY, TX — On May 25, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MOCONET) obtained information about a suspicious parcel at a UPS Store in New Caney, Texas. Upon further investigation, Detectives discovered 15 vacuum-sealed packages, each containing a vast amount of small pills. A sample was tested and returned positive for the presence of Fentanyl. The packages are estimated to have more than 30,000 individual pills (
NEW CANEY, TX
WELLS FARGO SPRING EVACUATED

915AM-Harris County units responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at Spring Cypress and I-45 to a reported suspect in the bank with a backpack claiming it to be a bomb. Units arrived and took a male in custody. The bank has been evacuated as they try to determine what is in the backpack which the suspect left in the bank.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Harris County attorney introduces regulations for reselling catalytic converters

During Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting, Harris County attorney Christian D. Menefee introduced regulations addressing the reselling of stolen catalytic converters. “Harris County has been plagued by a recent increase in thefts of catalytic converters, some of which have turned deadly. These new guidelines regulate the reselling of catalytic converters. Not only will it be harder to make money from stolen items, but we are also creating a tracking system for buying and selling,” said Menefee. “My office worked closely with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to develop a plan that we’re hopeful will prevent these types of crimes in the future.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fatal Head-On Crash | Pasadena, TX

05.28.2022 | 1:45 AM | PASADENA, TX – Units were dispatched to a possible head on collision on the westbound lanes of the 225 freeway. At least one person was pronounced deceased at the scene per scanner traffic. There may be 3 other patients in unknown condition. Life Flight was dispatched to the scene but later canceled. All westbound lanes are shutdown at Richey St. at this time. Pasadena PD is investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Traffic stop targeting fake license tags leads to stolen property in east Montgomery County

East Montgomery County authorities seized multiple stolen trailers during patrol efforts zeroing in on fraudulent paper license tags. On May 11, the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s day and night shift deputies conducted 90 traffic stops as part of an initiative busting the unauthorized use of the temporary tags, according to the constable’s office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Pastor of Stafford church accused of assault

The pastor of a church in Stafford has been arrested amid accusations he had been assaulting a woman since 2020, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Gregorio Geremias Maldonado, 44, of Katy, has been charged with assault, according to county court records. Maldonado’s charge comes after a...
STAFFORD, TX
CONROE POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH ON LOOP 336 -ASKING PUBLICS HELP

Conroe Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating and identifying the driver/owner of the White Ford Truck pictured below. This truck was spotted around the vicinity of the 900 block of N Loop 336 W in Conroe, TX early morning hours of 05/15/2022. Occupants of the truck are possible witnesses of a death investigation that occurred at that time. If anyone has any information about this truck, contact Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.
CONROE, TX

