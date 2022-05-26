Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Bay Minette, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bay Minette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO