ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 11:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Northwestern Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Bay Minette, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bay Minette. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 530 PM CDT At 442 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Poarch Creek Reservation to 12 miles southeast of Bay Minette. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bay Minette and Stockton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Central A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Baldwin County through 500 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Stapleton, or 5 miles northeast of Spanish Fort, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spanish Fort and Stapleton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; Inland Bay; South Walton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bay, southeastern Walton, southwestern Holmes and Washington Counties through 545 PM EDT/445 PM CDT/ At 509 PM EDT/409 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Vernon to 9 miles northeast of Panama City Beach. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vernon, Bonifay, Live Oak, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Wausau, Westville, Ebro, Hinsons Crossroads, Whitehead Crossroads, Seminole Hills, Rock Hill, Holmes Valley, Millers Ferry, Knox Hill, Vicksburg, Smyrna, Sylvania, Johnson Crossroads and Brock Crossroad. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy