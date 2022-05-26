Flood Warning issued for Escambia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; Inland Bay; South Walton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Bay, southeastern Walton, southwestern Holmes and Washington Counties through 545 PM EDT/445 PM CDT/ At 509 PM EDT/409 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Vernon to 9 miles northeast of Panama City Beach. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vernon, Bonifay, Live Oak, Ponce De Leon, Caryville, Wausau, Westville, Ebro, Hinsons Crossroads, Whitehead Crossroads, Seminole Hills, Rock Hill, Holmes Valley, Millers Ferry, Knox Hill, Vicksburg, Smyrna, Sylvania, Johnson Crossroads and Brock Crossroad. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
