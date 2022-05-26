ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New survey illustrates challenges associated with healthcare environmental hygiene in facilities worldwide

By Science X staff
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA global, pilot study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), provides the first, quantified overview of the strengths and challenges associated with healthcare environmental hygiene (HEH) practices in healthcare facilities (HCFs) around the world. Study researchers will use the findings to further enhance an in-development self-assessment tool...

medicalxpress.com

Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Didier Pittet
Nature.com

Online education and the mental health of faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan

While the negative impact of the pandemic on students' mental health has been studied around the world, very little is known about the mental health of faculty and staff. This research aims to examine mental health among Japanese faculty members who taught online courses during the COVID-19 pandemic. We recruited 537 university faculty members and assessed their mental health using the World Health Organization-Five Well-Being Index (WHO-5), both retrospectively (during the academic year before the onset of the pandemic) and during the pandemic. We also evaluated workload (number of online lectures taught and preparation time per class), difficulty in using information technology (IT) for online classes, and satisfaction with the university support service for online education. As a result, the WHO-5 score during the COVID-19 pandemic was significantly lower than before, and 33.5% of the faculty members were recognized as being at risk for mental illness during the COVID-19 pandemic. A binomial logistic regression analysis revealed two significant risk factors for mental illness-faculty members were more at risk for mental illness when they experienced difficulty in using IT for online classes, and were unsatisfied with the administrative support for online education. The deterioration of mental health during the COVID-19 was not predicted by workload, such as the number of online lectures and preparation time. These results suggest the importance of improving workplace support services, especially IT support, to prevent mental health deterioration among faculty teaching online.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Playing games with your pelvic floor could be a useful exercise for urinary incontinence

Many of us have heard of "Kegels" or pelvic floor exercises, and probably have a vague sense we should be doing more of them. For many women, our social media news feeds are full of ads for the latest gizmos and gadgets for exercising our pelvic floors. There are brands with game-like apps including Perifit and Elvie, and there are Kegel balls for sale too.
FITNESS
Phys.org

Using electricity to create compounds for pharmaceuticals, other chemicals

What do gunpowder, penicillin and Teflon all have in common? They were inventions that took the world by storm, but they were all created by complete accident. In a new study published in the journal Science, researchers used electricity to develop a tool that may make it easier and cheaper to fabricate the compounds used in pharmaceuticals and other natural products. Yet this invention, too, joins the ranks of the many unanticipated innovations that came before it.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Immune cell linked to better lung cancer survival

Around 48,500 people are diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK each year. New treatments are desperately needed as fewer than 20% of patients survive for five years after diagnosis, and it is the biggest cause of death from cancer. In their study published in Nature Cancer today, scientists from...
hackernoon.com

As Healthcare App Popularity Rises, Organizations Need to Focus on New Software

During the first two quarters of 2020, there were over 1.2 billion downloads of health and fitness apps. One in five Americans controls their health with the help of fitness trackers or apps. Health apps are most frequently used in China (65%), India (63%), and Indonesia (57%) The Japanese (12%) and Europeans (22-40%) turn to mHealth less often. There are at least 10 types of healthcare software that the medical industry can use. Insider Intelligence predicts the global RPM systems market will be worth over $1.7 billion by 2027.
CELL PHONES
Medical News Today

How to increase platelet count naturally: Foods to eat and avoid

Platelets are blood cells that promote blood clotting to help prevent bleeding. A person may be able to increase their platelet count naturally by consuming foods that are high in certain vitamins. It is essential to maintain adequate platelet levels to ensure that the blood clots correctly. Doctors diagnose people...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Rising rates of people experiencing homelessness in rural areas call for increased WASH-access, particularly among women

In the United States, 2.3 to 3.5 million people experience homelessness every year. While homelessness is often considered an urban issue, it's a problem that is growing in rural areas, where substance use can serve as a catalyst for homelessness. New research published in PLOS Water and led by investigators at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University highlights the substantial barriers to accessing water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services among people experiencing homelessness in rural areas.
HOMELESS
MedicalXpress

Seeing how odor is processed in the brain

A specially created odor delivery device, along with machine learning-based analysis of a scalp-recorded electroencephalogram, has enabled researchers at the University of Tokyo to see when and where odors are processed in the brain. The study found that odor information in the brain is unrelated to perception during the early stages of being processed, but when perception later occurred, unpleasant odors were processed more quickly than pleasant odors. Problems with odor perception can be an early symptom of neurodegenerative diseases, so uncovering more of the neural bases of odor perception could help towards better understanding of those diseases in future.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A bottom-up view of antimicrobial resistance transmission in developing countries

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is tracked most closely in clinical settings and high-income countries. However, resistant organisms thrive globally and are transmitted to and from healthy humans, animals and the environment, particularly in many low- and middle-income settings. The overall public health and clinical significance of these transmission opportunities remain to be completely clarified. There is thus considerable global interest in promoting a One Health view of AMR to enable a more realistic understanding of its ecology. In reality, AMR surveillance outside hospitals remains insufficient and it has been very challenging to convincingly document transmission at the interfaces between clinical specimens and other niches. In this Review, we describe AMR and its transmission in low- and middle-income-country settings, emphasizing high-risk transmission points such as urban settings and food-animal handling. In urban and food production settings, top-down and infrastructure-dependent interventions against AMR that require strong regulatory oversight are less likely to curtail transmission when used alone and should be combined with bottom-up AMR-containment approaches. We observe that the power of genomics to expose transmission channels and hotspots is largely unharnessed, and that existing and upcoming technological innovations need to be exploited towards containing AMR in low- and middle-income settings.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Hepatitis outbreak among kids: What parents should know

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an apparent outbreak of severe viral hepatitis among young children. On May 18, the CDC reported 180 patients in the United States were being investigated as possible cases; 14 of the children required liver transplants, and five died. The World Health Organization has reported more than 650 probable cases in 33 countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH

