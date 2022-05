Stevens Cooperative School, an independent leader in progressive education since 1949, has announced the hiring of two new members of its senior administrative team. Sam Keany, a longtime educator and administrator at independent schools in New York City, will be the new principal of the Hoboken campus. Throughout his career, he has held various positions at Saint Ann’s School, The Chapin School, and The Browning School, including science department chair and dean of students. Sam is currently the head of the upper school at The IDEAL School of Manhattan.

