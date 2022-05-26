Almost 74% of Mississippi 3rd graders passed reading assessment test

Mississippi is a state in the southern United States named after the Mississippi River, which runs along its western border. The Magnolia State is rich in history and culture, with a pleasant climate to boot. Mississippi, in fact, never gets much colder than nine degrees celsius, making it a year-round travel destination. The state is undeniably the place to go for the best seafood, and the good ole southern comfort cuisine, but there is also the opportunity to experience the wonderful outdoors. It is densely forested, although there are bogs, mountains, bays, and lakes.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO