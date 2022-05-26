ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Almost 74% of Mississippi 3rd graders passed reading assessment test

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state department of education says 73.9% of 31,068 third grade students in Mississippi passed the spring...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 1

Texawi
4d ago

So now it’s an outstanding feat when we have 73.9% success?! I’m old enough to remember when America lead the world in THE ABSOLUTE BEST EDUCATION! What went wrong?! L I B E R A L I S M!!!!!!!

Reply
2
Related
WAPT

Mississippi No. 1 in US for gun death rate

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is No. 1 on a list no state wants to top: gun deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Mississippi has had a higher gun mortality rate than any other state in the country for the year 2020. Mississippi had a death rate of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Meet the 4th District Congressional candidates on the June 7th primary ballot

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked about races in the state is in the 4th District. Republican Incumbent Steven Palazzo faces six Republican challengers in the primary. Two candidates face off in the Democratic primary. One Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Johnson, will be on the ballot in November. (WLOX News will interview Johnson as we near the general election.)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
US News and World Report

First All-Female Rideshare Business in Mississippi Launched

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Troublesome incidents involving women rideshare passengers and drivers have increased enough to prompt an entrepreneur in Mississippi's capital to come up with a new business. It’s a ride share service literally just for ladies that she hopes will mean safer transportation for women and she...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
WREG

Mississippi Amazon facility to open in July

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Amazon’s newest fulfillment center in Mississippi is set to open this summer, 18 months after the company announced the project. The Clarion Ledger reports the executive director of the Madison County Economic Development Authority confirmed Thursday that the facility would open July 18. The company already has other centers in Byhalia […]
CANTON, MS
hottytoddy.com

Third Graders Score Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels in State Reading Test￼

Mississippi third-graders scored similarly to 2019 levels on the “third-grade reading gate,” showing relatively little pandemic learning loss. The Mississippi Department of Education released the initial results of the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program Third Grade Reading Summative Assessment on Thursday. In total, 73.9% of students passed the exam...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Congressional primaries about a week away

(WTVA) — North Mississippi's three members of the U.S. House will be challenged in next week's congressional primaries. Representative Trent Kelly, whose 1st District covers most of the area, is being challenged in the GOP primary by Mark Strauss of Olive Branch, who ran for Congress in Iowa in 2018.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Education
vicksburgnews.com

Data Dive: The state of mental health in Mississippi

In March 2022, Mental Health America released its annual report on the state of mental health across the United States. Mississippi Today has aggregated data specific to the Magnolia State. The latest Data Dive is State of Mind, a report of compiled statistics on the current state of mental health...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Dr. Kim Benton appointed interim State Superintendent for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) appointed Dr. Kim Benton to become interim state superintendent of education on July 1. She will succeed Dr. Carey Wright, who will retire on June 30. Benton currently serves as the interim chief academic officer/deputy state superintendent for the Mississippi Department of Education […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Summer camps prepare to open in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer approaching, many local facilities are preparing for summer camps. Many summer enrichment programs have been preparing since the beginning of the year. Local program directors believe the programs will help keep children off the streets. Rosaline McCoy, You for Youth program director, said their program aims to share innovative […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTOK-TV

Farm to table giveaways set in Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a series of fresh produce giveaway events for Molina members enrolled in MSCAN and CHIP Medicaid programs. Distributions of bags of fresh produce at Greater Meridian Health Clinics and Central Mississippi Health Services will be on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.
MERIDIAN, MS
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Mississippi

Mississippi is a state in the southern United States named after the Mississippi River, which runs along its western border. The Magnolia State is rich in history and culture, with a pleasant climate to boot. Mississippi, in fact, never gets much colder than nine degrees celsius, making it a year-round travel destination. The state is undeniably the place to go for the best seafood, and the good ole southern comfort cuisine, but there is also the opportunity to experience the wonderful outdoors. It is densely forested, although there are bogs, mountains, bays, and lakes.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Car show to be held at Outlets of Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Outlets of Mississippi will host their annual “CorVettes for Vets” Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, May 28. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The S.H.I.E.L.D. Corvette Club of Mississippi and other guest car clubs will join in the Outlets’ efforts to raise funds […]
Magnolia State Live

Entergy unveils largest renewable power plant in Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi announced Thursday the completion of the Sunflower Solar Station project, which is now the largest renewable energy plant in Mississippi. The Sunflower County facility, which sits on 1,000 acres in Ruleville, is slated to come online by mid-July. The plant has a 100-megawatt capacity, about twice as much as any active renewable facility in the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mississippi hunters demand action after game warden makes racist social media posts

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – “Bigoted and racist”: That’s what some hunters and outdoorsmen are calling a game warden in Mississippi after he shared several Facebook pictures and comments about a Black Santa Claus. Game warden Robert Patrick’s post included comments such as, “that last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy