PHOTOS: RMNP’s Trail Ridge Road status update

By Rocky Mountain National Park
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother Nature has provided some beautiful wet spring snow for Rocky Mountain National Park snowplow operators to contend with the last week at high elevations...

www.eptrail.com

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Trail Ridge Road has reopened

Trail Ridge Road has reopened however travelers should be prepared for additional closures due to winter weather forecasts for high elevations in Rocky Mountain National Park.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Lory State Park holds monthly birding programs in summer 2022

Lory State Park, Fort Collins Audubon and the Friends of Lory State Park have partnered to design a spectacular series of monthly birding programs at Lory this summer. Plan to bring friends, family, your binoculars and your water bottle to Lory State Park each month to experience a special birding program. Enjoy a brief presentation followed by a one-hour birding hike. Meet at Eltuck Picnic area unless otherwise indicated and, if participating in the birding hike, plan to hike the moderate-rated Well Gulch Nature Trail.
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Widespread Rain For The Front Range, Summer Snow In The Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cold for after Memorial Day will cross Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday bringing rain, snow, and temperatures that are 20 degrees cooler than normal. The first day of meteorological summer on Wednesday (June 1) will include up to a foot of snow for the higher mountains near the Continental Divide. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 12 p.m. on Wednesday for the I-70 corridor from Georgetown to Copper Mountain, US 40 over Berthoud Pass, US 6 over Loveland Pass, and the entire Rocky Mountain National Park region. Advisories in June are not...
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Incident in Rocky Mountain National Park on Mount Meeker

At approximately 9 a.m. this morning a rock fall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker. Three climbers are potentially involved. The rock fall and avalanche were witnessed by other climbers in the area. Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue Team has a team enroute....
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Chilly Rain Returns Tuesday, Foothills Snow Possible Down To 7,000 Feet

DENVER (CBS4) – Memorial Day ended up being pretty nice for most of Colorado after a cool and cloudy start in the northern counties. It was a rather windy day statewide with widespread gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Afternoon temps on the southeast plains climbed into the 80s while it was only in the lower 40s in the north-central part of the state, such as around Estes Park. Many people in the northern mountains woke up to some fresh snow Monday morning, including around Steamboat Springs and Winter Park. Up to 3 inches of the white stuff...
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Finding Rocky Mountain wildflowers

One of the wonders of living in the Rocky Mountains is enjoying the abundance of wildflowers that grow in these natural surroundings. Most of us go out hoping to see wildflowers, and sometimes we are successful, sometimes we are in the wrong location or the flower we’d like to see isn’t blooming.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountain Snow And Front Range Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

DENVER (CBS4) – Very warm and dry weather at the start the Memorial Day weekend will be replaced by cooler and wetter conditions starting Sunday. Colorado’s higher mountains will get snow instead of rain. Temperatures on Friday will be about 15 degrees above normal for late May. The Denver metro will reach close to 90 degrees and many areas on the Eastern Plains will be well into the 90s. The mountains will be in the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon causing fresh snow from earlier in the week to rapidly melt. (source: CBS) There is also a slight chance for a late day...
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Town’s street improvement projects beginning in June

Contractors for the Town of Estes Park will begin the 2022 street improvement projects on Town-managed streets in June, weather permitting. There will be separate contractors for the annual chip and crack seal work and the overlay and patching work. Working hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Local access will be maintained during the work, although there may be brief periods where private driveways are not accessible. Please drive with caution and follow the guidance of any traffic control flaggers who may be directing traffic.
ESTES PARK, CO
theodysseyonline.com

Best Road Trips from Denver Nobody Knows About

If you have flown into Denver make sure to find car rentals Denver Airport under 25, grab a vehicle, and set out on your adventure in the Pikes Peak Region. The first thing to do for the outdoorsy type of people is to explore the nearby parks and some of the most amazing landscapes. Just an hour away from Denver is a massive network of caves that can be quite a fun challenge. There are tours organized for those willing to try their personal prowess. Afterwards, you can go to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo which is truly considered one of the best in the country. Apart from checking out all the animals and spending time in the open air, there you can feed giraffes. If later on, you are still in the mood for strolling you can explore the Garden of the Gods. If you rent a car for those under 25 in Denver, you will have the freedom of getting to most of the places of interest.
DENVER, CO

