Clifton, NJ

Woman allegedly assaults 13-year-old girl wearing hijab in NJ

By Aliza Chasan
 5 days ago

CLIFTON, NJ (PIX11) — A woman allegedly told two hijab-wearing teens to go back to their country during a New Jersey nail salon dispute, officials said Thursday.

Nancy B. Jones allegedly struck the 13-year-old victim in the head during the April 30 Clifton incident, authorities said. She approached the girl and a 15-year-old victim “in a harassing and tumultuous manner.”

A warrant was issued for Jones, 59, police said. She turned herself in on Wednesday afternoon and police arrested her on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, bias intimidation, simple assault and harassment.

Jones was scheduled to be in court on Thursday afternoon. Her charges were referred to
the Passaic County Grand Jury.

Louise Roman
5d ago

That is awful she is a racist harassing a 15 year old girl because of what she is wearing. Has everyone gone completely insane I hope she gets punished for it!

